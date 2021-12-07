CADILLAC — As part of a statewide initiative to improve the safety of municipal water sources, the city of Cadillac recently was awarded more than $500,000.
According to a press release issued last Friday, the city applied for and received a $524,056 Drinking Water Asset Management Grant — a zero local match requirement type of grant — to pay for a necessary Distribution Systems Materials Inventory project.
“The State of Michigan is requiring municipal water systems to verify the service line materials that are used in their infrastructure, and the outcome of conducting a Distribution Systems Materials Inventory project will meet that requirement,” the press release states.
In other words, Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin said the grant will cover the cost of verifying the estimated number of lead pipes still existing in the city’s water system.
Dietlin said in the past, lead gooseneck pipes often were used to connect home service lines to the water main, since lead is a relatively flexible metal capable of withstanding pressures that other metals can’t. Lead solder also was often used to repair pipes.
Based on historical records, Dietlin said they believe fewer than 1% of city water users — about 40 homes — have lead pipes or lead pipe connections.
Using the grant money, Dietlin said over the next three years, they’ll be visiting more than 300 homes in the city to verify that estimate.
About 290 of the homes will be chosen at random while Dietlin said they’d like to specifically target 20-25 homes they suspect are in areas where lead pipes still exist.
Since lead pipes were so common in the past, Dietlin said the state doesn’t expect municipalities to remove them all at once, which would be incredibly expensive. However, municipalities are required to replace pipes whenever they are uncovered. As such, Dietlin said any lead pipes found using the money from the grant will be replaced immediately.
Dietlin estimated home inspections will begin in April 2022. He said they’ll try to complete about 10 inspections every month for the next three years.
In addition to paying for the costs of the inspections, which includes hourly wages for staff, Dietlin said they’ll also be using the money to purchase computer tablets for staff to input data into their geographic imaging system software.
