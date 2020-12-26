CADILLAC — This year has been full of tough decisions and non-profit organizations were not spared from that reality.
So when the Cadillac Area Backpack Program opted to cancel its Double Your Dollars campaign due to COVID-19, program director Karen McMahon just figured they would have to make do with the resources they had.
The backpack program was created 10-years ago to help feed Wexford County at-risk children who find themselves dealing with food insecurity at home during the weekend. Every Friday, the program provides these children with a bag of food to help supplement weekend meals and snacks.
Currently, the program aids students in the three Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary schools, all Headstart and Great Start Readiness Program classrooms, Mackinaw Trail Middle School, Cadillac High School, Cadillac Innovation High School, Cadillac Career Technical Center, Manton Elementary and Mesick elementary.
"This year, because of COVID and the economy being hit hard, we decided we would not conduct the (Double Your Dollars) campaign. Because students weren't in school last spring, we had a surplus, so we knew we could make it," she said.
The annual campaign includes one donor who contributes $20,000 and then the group works to double that amount. McMahon said it typically costs around $50,000 to run the program every year.
As a result of the decision, McMahon said a letter was sent to the donor base of the program saying the annual fundraiser was not happening. The letter also stated if, however, they were so inclined to donate, they could.
When McMahon recently looked at the report showing what had been donated, she said she was blown away and she was compelled to reach out on social media to express her gratitude. Without the $20,000 donation, McMahon said donations equated to $44,008.95.
"I was blown away. We didn't have the matching donation and this was all individual donations and some businesses who support us," McMahon said. "Everything was completely unsolicited. it was a big 'wow.'"
McMahon said since the program started, they have seen the continued generosity of the community. This includes monetary donations as well as volunteers to pack and distribute the food.
With the unexpected amount of donations that came in, McMahon said the board will meet after January and reassess things to see if they are meeting the needs of those who utilize the program and if it should be expanded.
On average, McMahon said 450 bags are distributed every week. During 2020, that average has fluctuated, with some weeks being higher and others being lower.
