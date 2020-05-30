Cadillac barber closes after state cites executive order violation

CADILLAC — A Cadillac barber is finding herself in a similar situation as another Michigan barber who continued to cut hair despite the fact he openly disobeyed an executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
On May 12, Tina Godfrey who owns Abbies First Cut Barber Shop in Cadillac decided to open her doors. For Godfrey, opening her shop was about being able to pay her bills. She also said she is concerned about the potential repercussions she could face for her decision.
"Anyone in their right mind would be, but I have to pay my bills and do what I have to do to survive," she said on May 15.
Godfrey has been cutting hair since then, but on Thursday she had someone come through her doors that wasn't looking for a hair cut. Instead, she said the person was with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. In a Facebook post on the barbershop's page on Thursday and again on Friday, Godfrey wrote the person informed her they were going to be submitting paperwork on the business for violating the executive order.
As a result of that visit, Godfrey said her barbershop would be closed on Friday so she could meet with her attorneys to see what her next steps were. She apologized for any inconvenience this might cause her customers and was grateful for all the support she has been given since she reopened. A sign on the door of the barbershop indicated Godfrey was going to remain closed until allowed by the state.
Godfrey said after talking with her lawyer she was advised to stay closed because of the recent ruling in the case against Owosso barber Karl Manke. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health order against Manke’s barbershop and sought a preliminary injunction requiring that he cease operations at his business.
The Shiawassee County Circuit Court found there was not enough evidence to grant the request, but the Court of Appeals decided Thursday to remand the case back to the trial court to enter a preliminary injunction ordering Manke to immediately cease all operations at the barbershop. The Court of Appeals retained jurisdiction over the case to verify that the trial court takes the action it directed.
Manke’s state-issued licenses for the operation of his business remain suspended. On May 12, the Department of Attorney General filed a formal complaint with LARA's order summarily suspending Manke’s licenses to practice and operate a barbershop in Michigan. Manke challenged that order and filed a petition on May 15 for the dissolution of the summary suspension.
Barbershops and salons have been closed for weeks by Whitmer, who said the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great. Manke, however, reopened on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.‘
"He said it would be a long and expensive fight and I can potentially lose my licenses," she said.
Earlier this month, a GoFundMe page in support of Godfrey was started to help with any potential legal fees. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/abbies-first-cut-barbershop?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
On Wednesday, Godfrey said in a Facebook post that she was contacted by the State of Michigan about being open. It was at that time they also informed her that her business was being investigated.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Friday the Cadillac Police Department's report was finalized on the barbershop and it was triggered by a complaint from a local citizen. Per request by LARA, Elmore said a copy of the report was sent to that agency.
Before opening, Godfrey said she was working at a local retailer and believed she learned everything she needed to do to stay safe and stay sanitary. She also said since she reopened, she has been busy from open to close but was uncertain of how many people's hair she cut.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
