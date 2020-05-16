CADILLAC — A line formed Friday afternoon outside of Abbies First Cut Barber Shop in Cadillac as the group of shaggy-haired men in line looked to get a haircut.
Those in line were chatting. One was even smoking a cigar. All, however, were willing to wait to get a chance to sit in the barber chair of Tina Godrey. On Tuesday, Godrey, who is the owner of the shop, made the decision to open.
On Wednesday, the state suspended the license of a 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke who insisted on cutting hair despite an order to stay closed during the coronavirus pandemic. A judge declined the state's request to shut down his shop Monday without first holding a hearing. Regulators took a different path by suspending his barber license and his shop license.
For Godrey, opening her shop was about being able to pay her bills. She also said she is concerned about the potential repercussions she could face for her decision.
"Anyone in their right mind would be, but I have to pay my bills and do what I have to do to survive," she said.
She said as of Friday afternoon, she had not been approached by any law enforcement. Prior to opening, Godfrey said she was working at a local retailer and believed she learned everything she needed to do to stay safe and stay sanitary. She also said since she reopened, she has been busy from open to close but was uncertain of how many people's hair she cut.
With residents and businesses testing the boundaries regarding the various executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wexford County law enforcement agencies have issued a joint statement.
The statement came via a release from Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore, Wexford County, Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor, Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring, and Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka on Thursday. In the release, it stated that as a collective group they all prefer not to issue any charges for violations of the executive orders, but also consider any potential violation a serious matter.
Just like residents, Wexford County is where they call home and the crisis and the governor’s response to it impacts all of them, their families, friends, and businesses.
For those reasons, the release said education is essential and they recommended everyone do five things if they have questions or concerns.
First, they should consult with their private legal counsel and insurance carriers. They also should continue to read the executive orders and share any concerns they have with elected officials.
Law enforcement officials also recommended everyone be responsible for how their actions impact themselves and others. Finally, they ask everyone to remember COVID-19 is still out there circulating.
Ottjepka said his department has not received any formal complaints regarding the barbershop, but added that the prosecutor's office is aware of its opening. He also said if the police department gets a complaint, it will be prioritized based on the other calls the department has and the department will proceed accordingly.
He also forwarded a statement regarding the city's stance on the issue. It stated, "We do not advise violations of any duly authorized executive order, which the courts will ultimately decide, and there could be legal, civil and licensing consequences of doing so. We do encourage and expect individuals to take all necessary precautions and protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including limiting activities, social distancing, and face coverings. Individuals must acknowledge and take personal responsibility for their own health, safety, and welfare, understanding that without proper protocols there is a risk of serious illness, including death."
Elmore said the potential legal issues surrounding this are much more complex than most realize. With that in mind, law enforcement can't give legal advice or make any statements permitting anyone to violate the orders. As in every legal argument, there are two sides and that is why there are courts with experienced and fair judges who make decisions.
When it comes to the legality of the orders, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments on Friday and Wexford County law enforcement is eager to hear a ruling. One, however, was not given.
It is important for businesses and community members need to remember local criminal penalties are not the only or even the primary way these orders may be enforced, according to Elmore. Many of those ways having nothing to do with local law enforcement. License sanctions or revocations by state agencies and local health departments are possible.
State agency issued civil infractions, health department arrests, and criminal actions taken by the attorney general and Michigan State Police also are all possible. For those reasons, it is improper for local law enforcement to tell anyone it is permissible to violate the orders and to do otherwise could expose these officials and their agencies to liability.
"There have been no complaints and until I get a report from law enforcement I have nothing to act upon," he said. "Our system works and I will let the system work. For it to work, I have to have a report and right now I don't have any reports."
On Wednesday, the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan issued a statement on the state's COVID-19 enforcement efforts.
In the statement, the association acknowledged the legal challenge brought by the state legislature against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her authority to issue Executive Orders but stated that, because no court has issued a ruling, “the Executive Orders are still in force.‘
This statement comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel issued similar guidance on May 5 to law enforcement across the state where she found the two orders – Stay Home, Stay Safe Order (2020-70) and Places of Public Accommodation Order (2020-69) – to be valid under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act and asked local law enforcement agencies to continue their enforcement efforts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
