There's a town in Belgium where U.S. war veterans are still honored for the role they played in World War II. One of those veterans is a Cadillac graduate. Keith M. Pickel was just 22-years-old when the bomber he co-piloted was shot down over Europe. He is buried at the Ardennes American Cemetery near Bastogne, Belgium.
More than 5,000 allied soldiers lie there with him. Every year Bastogne honors the lives of those who fought to save them from German occupation.
Most of those grave sites have been adopted by Belgian volunteers. One of them, retired Colonel Fernand Gérard, adopted Pickel's grave site. Then he began researching his military history and family background. In 2017 he emailed the Cadillac News for help in contacting Pickel's descendants. Three living relatives were located.
"I let them know that we are taking care of the second lieutenant's grave," he said. "I let them know that their hero is always living in our hearts."
A few months ago, Gérard's godson Stéphane Hofflet met the mayor of the city of Bastogne.
"He told him that and I and my family care for an American officer's grave for 26 years," Gérard wrote. "He told him about the Cadillac News articles and promised him several pages."
Mayor Benoît Lutgen was "very interested by this great initiative" and the two men received an invitation to present him with the copies.
"He invited me and Stéphane to the town hall," Gérard said. "Of course we were so happy to be received by the mayor of this famous city."
The mayor was presented with a 2017 article titled "A Hero in our Hearts," an article that detailed Gérard's search to learn about Pickel's life and introduced readers to Pickel's living relatives. The men also presented the mayor with a 2019 article titled, "Belgian family remembers Battle of the Bulge veterans with gratitude," an article that described the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, a three-day celebration.
"It was a time to remember the American soldiers who brought us freedom after violent battles as in Bastogne," he said. "We would be happy if this photo was published by the Cadillac News."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.