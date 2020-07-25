CADILLAC — In the boxing ring and in life, being able to roll with the punches is a very valuable skill, especially in trying times such as these.
At the Cadillac Boxing Club, there have been some setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but coach Dana Wilson is facing the adversity head-on.
While Wilson has run the non-profit boxing club for at-risk youth for a number of years, his dream is to open the Never Down For The Count Youth Center, which will be a multi-purpose facility geared toward helping kids succeed in school and in life.
Wilson earlier this year signed a lease to rent a building in downtown Cadillac to use as a start-up location for the youth center but following the coronavirus's arrival in Michigan, he made the decision to pull out of the deal.
"The leasing agent was very gracious with us in allowing it to be cancelled and our security deposit returned in whole," Wilson said. "Once COVID-19 took hold, for obvious reasons our fundraising and awareness activities came to a halt. Given the uncertainty of what life will look like as we come out of the pandemic, how space can be used, when will larger gatherings be allowed, etc. and the fact that our fundraising is basically at zero, I saw moving into the location as a recipe for failure."
Like many non-profits in the Cadillac area, Wilson said they had to cancel a number of major fundraisers this year.
"We had to cancel our annual banquet, other micro fundraising events were impossible and our fall bowl-a-thon is not yet guaranteed to be able to happen," Wilson said. "Just too many negatives and unknowns in play right now."
Another uncertainty at this moment is when they'll be able to host another boxing match. Wilson said at this time, it's looking like they won't be able to have another match until at least 2021 due to restrictions on large gatherings.
In the meantime, Wilson's small group of young fighters still show up day after day to hone their skills, although due to social distancing requirements, he had to reduce the size of his boxing team to eight kids rather than 16.
Other precautions he's taken to reduce the chances of COVID-19 exposure and spread is to buy each fighter their own boxing gloves, helmet and hand wraps, among other gear. No longer do the fighters share equipment, Wilson said.
Wilson also purchased a new heavy bag rack, which spaces punching bags further apart and is easier to clean than the previous setup.
In addition, Wilson checks each youth's temperature with a no-contact thermometer every day and requires them to sanitize their gear after practice. He also sprays the ring with sanitizer after practice.
If and when school starts up again in the fall, Wilson said he's planning to offer two, one-day "life fit" sessions for youth not enrolled in the boxing program. The sessions will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and include fitness training, a healthy snack and a life skill session.
As far as the future of the Never Down For The Count Youth Center, Wilson said they still have an empty warehouse they purchased on River Street in Cadillac. While original plans called for completely updating and renovating the facility, Wilson said he's now leaning toward completely demolishing the structure and rebuilding it as a one-story building.
"...we for now have to see how we can get the ball rolling once again as our economy hopefully comes back to life," Wilson said.
