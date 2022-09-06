CADILLAC — It didn't take long for a new owner to snatch up the building at 412 Mitchell St. that up until just recently was a Long Road Distillers location.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the for-sale listing was active about a day before the owners and operators of Reed City Brewing Company made an offer.
On Monday, the facility's new owners — Kevin, Deanna, and Courtney Murphy (a married couple and their daughter) — discussed with the Cadillac City Council their plan to open up the Cadillac Brewing Company at the location.
Courtney said they were excited to give Cadillac another place where friends and families can enjoy a meal with a beverage or two and "make memories."
According to a council communication about the new business, Cadillac Brewing Company will offer a full food menu, beer and wine.
There also will be a "mug club" membership, where patrons can sign up and receive their own personalized mug. Reed City Brewing Company has over 230 members, and Courtney said one of the reasons they were excited to come to Cadillac is because about a quarter of those members are from around here.
A new edition to this location will be sparkling wine, which will include an option for a variety of mimosas and mimosa flights.
There also will be special events held throughout the year such as an anniversary party, Oktoberfest celebration, comedy shows, corn hole tournaments, and trivia nights. Courtney said they also intend to showcase live music every week and will be seeking out local musicians to fill this role.
Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution in favor of Cadillac Brewing Company being granted an on-premises tasting room permit from the state.
Deanna said with the exception of the kitchen, which won't take too long to build out, the facility is ready for them to move in. She anticipates the only potential holdup in opening the establishment will be obtaining all the necessary permits from the state.
Optimistically, Deanna said they'd like to open by November, sometime before Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.