CADILLAC — Courtney Murphy and her team are anxious to transform the former Long Road Distillers location at 412 Mitchell St. into the Cadillac Brewing Company.
“Everybody is ready,” Murphy said. “But we’ve had a few holdups. We were expecting to be open before December. Obviously, that’s not going to happen.”
Murphy said they have all the materials and equipment they need to get started but they’re still waiting for a brewing permit to be approved by the federal government, and a manufacturing license to be approved by the state of Michigan.
After the permit and license are approved, Murphy said all they need is approval from the health department to serve food, and they’ll be ready to go.
“We’ll be up and running shortly after that ... hopefully in January,” Murphy said. “It doesn’t take that much time at all (to get everything ready).”
Courtney and her parents, Kevin and Deanna, purchased the Long Road Distillers building in late summer, within a day of the property being listed for sale online. The Murpheys also own and operate the Reed City Brewing Company in Osceola County.
Murphy said with the exception of the kitchen, which won’t take long to build out, the facility is ready for them to move in. She said all they have to do is apply some fresh paint and install the beer tap system, which should all take less than a week.
According to a Cadillac City council communication about the new business, Cadillac Brewing Company will offer a full food menu, beer and wine. The Cadillac Brewing Company also will offer a wider selection of ciders and seltzers than its Reed City counterpart.
Ever since news of the purchase was made public, Murphy said they’ve heard a lot of positive feedback and inquiries about when they’d be open for business.
“People are excited about it,” Murphy said. “They’re getting impatient about the delay, just like we are.”
