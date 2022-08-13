CADILLAC — For over 50 years, Jerry Lawhead has been scouring the state of Michigan with a metal detector, hoping to strike gold.
Well, maybe not gold. But, he’s come across hundreds of antique coins and jewelry, which he then uses as inventory for his store, Jerry’s Metal Detector Sales. Lawhead has owned the shop for about 16 years as a way to showcase his love of metal detecting, and sell his finds to the people of Cadillac.
It’s taken years for Lawhead to become fully acquainted with metal detecting. He said it’s just like any other hobby; it requires an equal investment of both time and money.
“You’ve got to get into the right equipment,” he said. “You’ve got to learn new machines.”
The most crucial piece of a metal detector is its coil. When electricity flows through the coil, it creates a magnetic field used to detect any metallic objects below the surface.
Lawhead’s detector is currently outfitted with a smaller coil, but he said larger coils are best, because they cover a wider square footage, and have a stronger frequency.
When he’s out hunting, Lawhead is careful to hover over every patch of earth and keep a close eye on his detector’s screen. If an item has been detected, a number between zero and 100 will pop up, indicating to Lawhead the type of metal he’s discovered.
For example, if the screen shows 45, Lawhead knows he’s most likely come across a penny. Materials like aluminum and silver are more conductive, and would probably show a figure in the 80s or 90s.
Over the course of five decades, Lawhead has found mostly coins from the later 1800s, which he said can be quite valuable depending on the metal they’re made of. Other hunts have led him to mate-less earrings, and other pieces of jewelry.
No matter what he finds, Lawhead said his work is always rewarding, both mentally and physically. There’s a lot of ground to cover on a hunt, and every square foot matters, meaning Lawhead often walks for miles.
“My doctor, who is from the VA, he always says to me, ‘I can’t believe it Jerry. Your vitals are unbelievable,’” he said. “It’s because I’ve been metal detecting all my life; it’s work, ya know.”
While he’s passionate about his work, Lawhead said it doesn’t come without obstacles. He said people often assume that those who practice metal detecting are destroying the property they hunt on, but in his case, that isn’t accurate.
If Lawhead needs to dig out an item, he uses a garden trough to cut a half circle into the ground and lifts it up like a flap to expose the dirt. Once he has the item in hand, he closes the flap and packs it down with his hand or foot. This way, he said the grass remains intact and uniform with its surroundings.
Lawhead tends to hunt at parks, beaches and schools. He does a majority of his hunting in the Cadillac area, but said he’s had a lot of luck in Sault Ste. Marie as well. All of Lawhead’s found treasures can be seen at his store, located at 621 N. Lake St.
“I just don’t know how to explain it,” he said. “It’s a great hobby, and it gets you exercise, and I’ve really enjoyed doing it for 50 some years.”
