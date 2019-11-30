CADILLAC — Businesses in Cadillac stayed busy and reported robust sales this Black Friday.
Jordan Woodstock, Home Depot store manager, reported 100 to 120 people in line at 6 a.m. as they waited for doors to open. Home Depot served up coffee and doughnuts to customers as they waited. Woodstock explained that the morning rush is usually customers who are buying smaller items such as tools, while the afternoon crowd is usually looking to buy larger items. Home Depot provided pizza from Little Caesar’s for afternoon shoppers. Woodstock further commented that his store was maintaining a good pace to achieve its sales targets.
Other Cadillac businesses report strong sales as well. Dorn Gallatin, store manager at JCPenney, remarked that his store was staying quite busy and that the store’s sales were going well. Darren Radulski, store manager at ABC Warehouse described a similar story. He reported that his store had 30 to 50 people waiting in line for both Black Friday and for ABC's Thanksgiving sale on Thursday. ABC served doughnuts to those waiting in line. Radulski described the store’s experience as “smooth‘ due to his experienced staff and that his store was set to match or exceed last year’s performance.
