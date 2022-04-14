GRAND RAPIDS — A 56-year-old Cadillac businessman will almost spend the next two years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to tax evasion.
Douglas Arvin Horning was sentenced to 20 months in prison for tax evasion and was sentenced by United States District Judge Paul L. Maloney. He faced up to five years in prison. In addition to his incarceration, Horning was ordered to pay $977,983 in restitution and given three years on supervised release.
According to the March plea agreement, Horning has not filed an individual tax return since 2008 or a corporate tax return since 2006 for his software company Perfect Professionals, Inc., doing business as Compass Technologies.
The plea also showed he had not paid any individual or corporate taxes since that time. Horning also failed to pay all of the required “trust fund” taxes withheld from his employees’ paychecks. The plea indicated Horning concealed income by routing it through a second company — even after that company was dissolved by the State of Michigan — failing to disclose the company’s bank account to the IRS, and not including that income on the Forms W-2 he issued to himself through Perfect Professionals.
He also received unreported income by paying personal expenses using Perfect Professionals, according to the plea. The parties stipulated that for criminal tax purposes, Horning owes the IRS nearly $1 million to cover corporate and individual taxes for tax years 2012 through 2016, and trust fund taxes for 2006 through 2019.
“As Tax Day approaches, the court’s sentence is an important reminder of the duty we as citizens and other taxpayers owe to each other and the government to file returns and pay legally required taxes,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a press release. “Concealing assets from the IRS or otherwise evading these obligations can and will result in criminal prosecution.”
Detroit IRS Field Office Criminal Investigation Special Agent Sarah Kull said the license to run a business is not a license to avoid paying taxes or collecting your employees’ withholding and not paying it over to the IRS. She also said Horning’s misconduct, hiding income and blatant disregard of tax laws cheat all Americans who pay their fair share of taxes.
This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin M. Presant.
