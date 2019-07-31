CADILLAC — At its last meeting, Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to spend $253,000 on a new street sweeper for the city.
The city had received four bids for a new sweeper and this bid with the MTech Company out of Cleveland, Ohio, was actually not the lowest bid, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said.
However, this Johnston model sweeper the company offered had some significant advantages over the other models in terms of safety, efficiency and long-term protections, according to Cadillac City Council documents.
“Some of the biggest things here was for taking care of The Market and the plaza and it needs to be power washed and then sealed every year,‘ said Ken Payne, Department of Public Works Operations Manager. “With this we’re able to haul over 2,100 gallons since we have this giant power washer basically.‘
The other sweepers also didn’t have a side vacuum that this one has so it can sweep along and clean gutters. It also has LED indicators for when there’s a problem. This will save a lot of time trying to figure out what is wrong with it if something happens, Payne said.
According to city council documents, some of the other advantages to this model include:
• Full front wash down spray bar to wash away debris.
• Quiet external sweeping noise that will provide much friendlier neighborhood sweeping.
• Comfort cab for the right-hand drive operator. This is unique to this model and enables the
driver to operate the sweeper from the right side which significantly enhances the ergonomics for the driver. Some other manufacturers offer this, but in a more limited, retrofit capacity.
• Ground-level greasing to enhance the accessibility for greasing and approve the efficiency of the process.
• Easy operation of the wandering hose for catch basin cleaning.
• Full lifetime warranty of the stainless steel hopper.
Payne said the old sweeper the city had was going to be over 21 years old. It had rotted out and was blowing out wood chips out of the top.
The DPW talked to the city of Mason which uses the Johnston model and it said it can sweep four times faster with this type of machine than with other sweepers it has had.
Peccia said the bottom line was that with the newer amenities the city has and what the device is going to be used for is actually beyond just cleaning the streets.
With this model cleaning public spaces it will require less people to get the job done. There is no need to amend the budget as the funds are already available, he said.
Before making the vote, city council member Shari Spoelman said it’s going to be like Christmas with the new sweeper.
Council member Tiyi Schippers said if the city was going to spend this amount of money on a sweeper, it might as well go with the one that has all the bells and whistles and can do all of these different jobs.
