CADILLAC — Cadillac Canal was closed on Monday due to fuel spilled from a sunken boat.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said a boat took on water and the back of it sank into the canal. No one was in the boat when it sank and no one was hurt in the incident.
He said investigators had ruled out human error, such as not installing a bilge plug, as a factor in the boat sinking and it could have been caused by some kind of hole in the fiberglass or damage to the boat.
When the boat sank, the fuel tank became submerged and an estimated 15 to 30 gallons of fuel was released into the canal, Ottjepka said.
Jake Riley, an environmental quality analyst with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said the amount of fuel released might have been higher.
Responders looked at the boat’s tank and found that it can hold 52 gallons of fuel and the owner said he had filled it up on Sunday, he said.
Riley said the boat was a 2004 Hurricane FunDeck GS201. It was a used boat the owner had just purchased and he had run it a couple of times over the weekend.
A woman saw the boat around 6 a.m. and she said it seemed fine so this must have happened fast, he said.
Ben Dietrich, a unit supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources for Mitchell State Park and White Pine Trail, said everyone was called to the incident around 8:30 a.m.
As far as he’s aware something like this has never happened before near the park, he said.
Ottjepka said the Cadillac Police Department, Cadillac Fire Department, the DNR and EGLE responded to the incident.
When law enforcement arrived, it put booms, which are water barriers, up to catch the fuel and keep it from going into Lake Cadillac.
Northern A-1 Services helped clean up the fuel and the canal was opened and ready for boats around 3:45 p.m., he said.
Ottjepka said a lot of precautions were taken because of the fuel in the water and potential damage to the environment.
Riley said he thinks responders got to the incident quickly so he doesn’t think there will be a huge long-term environmental impact.
Gas floats and doesn’t sink, so it won’t sink into the sediment of the canal and won’t stick in the ground for the long-term, he said.
Riley said there were some small fish swimming in the canal but they would be deeper than the fuel and most of the fuel would evaporate in the sunlight, especially on a bright sunny day like Monday morning.
Peterson's Towing came and pulled the boat above the water line so water could be pumped out of it. The company hoisted the boat completely out of the water and onto a trailer around 11:45 a.m.
Both lanes of North Boulevard were closed by Cadillac Canal while the boat was removed from the canal.
Ottjepka was happy with how all the agencies worked together and thinks everything went really smoothly.
Everybody worked together and minimized the environmental impact, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.