CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary students were recognized for their artistic efforts related to the importance of trees and the city of Cadillac successfully fulfilled its obligation to be named a Tree City USA.
A total of 116 communities, two healthcare facilities and nine college campuses have been recognized through their respective programs. This marked the 39th time the city held the event and earned the designation.
Also as part of the event Friday, Mayor Carla Filkins read an Arbor Day proclamation and various students were recognized for writing essays or making drawings or posters that were judged by the city of Cadillac staff.
During the ceremony, Franklin Elementary Principal introduced each of the students who were recognized for their writing and artistic endeavors. Each student also was given a certificate for the writing and artwork they submitted.
Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy emceed the event and also presented a historical account of the holiday, which was established by J. Sterling Morton. Morton was a native Michigander, pioneer and journalist who championed the idea of reforestation following the clearing of the Nebraska plains for materials, farms and fuel.
Morton relocated to Nebraska, but he missed Michigan forests. Out of his love of Michigan’s tree heritage, Morton was inspired to promote planting for the public good.
The Tree City program has four standards, and communities of any size can participate. These include having a city department or tree board, developing a public tree care ordinance, creating an annual plan and budget of at least $2 per capita and, finally, celebrating Arbor Day, held the last Friday in April each year.
The benefits of having trees in urban environments include the absorption of the sounds of traffic, reduction of energy costs by shading buildings and protecting them from winter winds, improving mental and physical health and trees absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Neighborhoods with trees are seven to nine degrees cooler than those without, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
For more information about Tree City USA, log on to www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
CAPS Arbor Day winners Kindergarten Drawing 1. Amberlee Neisig-Forest View 2. Sophia Foust-Forest View 3. Kayden Meeuwes-Forest View First and Second Grade Drawing and Painting 1. Maeve Dawson-Lincoln 2. Trinity Gray-Lincoln 2. Jason Cheng, JR.-Lincoln 3. James Else-Franklin First Grade 3D Artwork 1. Layla Brown-Lincoln Third Grade Drawing and Painting 1. Keegan Schmitt-Franklin 2. Emerson Mutch-Forest View 3. Olivia Fisher-Franklin Fourth Grade Drawing and Painting 1. Madilynn Jerome-Forest View 1. Hayden Schall-Forest View 3. Ellie Fleischfresser-Forest View Fifth Grade Painting 1. Pandora Townsend-Franklin 2. Lily Troupe-Franklin 3. Taylea Moore-Franklin Fifth Grade Essay and Poem 1. Zoey Clark for “Silly Old Tree” — Franklin 2. Riley Carpenter for “Happy Arbor Day” — Franklin 3. Megan Spicer for “Poem” — Franklin 3. Liva Phillips for “Trees” — Franklin 3. Mollie King for “Day for the Trees” — Franklin
