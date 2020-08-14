Cadillac Castle development is dependent on a rule change

CADILLAC — Phil Seybert has tried three times to get the tax credits his company would need to build Cadillac Castle, a low-income housing development for seniors.
Three times, the state has denied him.
Still, he hopes.
"Ever since we started down the path on this project, our phone has rung off the hook," Seybert told the Cadillac News. "We have 60-70 people who have made inquiries about getting on the waitlist for that project."
The trouble is, it's hard for rural and "outstate" projects to compete with those in the urban centers, according to Seybert and housing experts.
The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program is the nation's largest funding source for affordable housing, according to Sarah Lucas, program and policy director for Housing North, which has asked the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to change the way the agency scores applications for the tax credit.
"We've known this is an issue in our region for a long time," Lucas said. "We got quite a bit of input and put together some pretty exhaustive recommendations."
Lucas and Seybert both expressed home that MSHDA will change the standards by which projects are judged, and that the change could happen soon, though Lucas noted that MSHDA would have to go through a public hearing first.
Seybert, who applied for the tax credits for Cadillac Castle in 2018 and 2019, said he's hoping to apply again as soon as December, depending on when MSHDA opens up an application period (there are only two opportunities to apply a year, he said).
Seybert said he recently re-optioned the property where he plans to build Cadillac Castle (on Mitchell Street across from Dairy Queen).
He said he probably won't submit an application for the tax credit if MSHDA doesn't change the rules.
The city of Cadillac is tangentially involved in the project; the city has previously agreed to a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes for the project, which may need to be extended. Seybert also said that he may need to have his site plan re-approved before he can apply.
But to date, the city has been helpful.
"Cadillac has been extremely supportive of this project, especially (City Manager Marcus Peccia), I mean, he's bent over backward for me," Seybert said. "I'm hopeful the city is still supportive."
Seybert said he's certain the project will be successful if he does get the tax credit. The question is, how much money do you invest before you give up?
"A lot of developers would have thrown the towel in long ago," Seybert said.
