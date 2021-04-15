CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced nearly 20 felony breaking and entering and larceny offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
David Lee Lizotte was charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering a building with intent — different storage units on Elizabeth Street — and five counts of larceny in a building — including items such as a doll, camera, tents, tools, cell phone, speakers and a motorcycle saddlebag — for his connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Cadillac, court records indicate.
If convicted, Lizotte faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the breaking and entering offenses and four years and/or $5,000 in fines on each of the larceny offenses. The case was investigated by the Cadillac City Police Department.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lizotte is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lizotte was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 20.
