Cadillac child 1 of 25 worldwide with rare disorder

CADILLAC — You may not know it by looking at him, but 6-month old Aedan Phoenix has an extremely rare gene mutation that’s caused him to develop several neurological disorders.
Every mother feels like her baby is special, but Heather Swartz knew it to be true when she found out her son is one of only 25 people in the world with a mutation of the PRR12 gene.
Both Swartz and Aedan’s physician noticed his anomalies in the first few months following his birth. It was clear something was off, but they were shocked by what they found on his gene panel. The doctors told Swartz they’d probably never see a baby like Aedan again.
Because the PRR12 gene mutation is degenerative, Aedan’s appearance doesn’t differ much from other children right now, but the changes in his features and behavior will be evident as he ages.
“To everyone that sees him, he’s a happy little baby,” Swartz said. “You can’t even tell that he’s got all this stuff going on.”
Though small in comparison to the potential physical complications Aedan will face down the road, there are several ways in which his mutation has manifested itself already.
Aedan was born with blindness in his left eye and coloboma, which is a condition that causes the pupil to bleed into the iris. He also has a micro jaw, an incomplete spine, a hole in his heart and incomplete stomach muscle formation.
Aedan’s size is also demonstrative of his mutation. At birth, he weighed five pounds, eight ounces, and at 6 months old, he weighs 14 pounds exactly. According to the Center for Disease Control, the average weight for a 6.5-month-old male baby in the 50th percentile is about 18 pounds.
At first, Aedan’s hearing was perfect, as was his vision in his right eye, but his disorders work fast, and Swartz said they’re already starting to deteriorate. He’ll likely need a hearing aid by December.
Swartz’s first born Niko has autism, so she’s not new to visiting specialists, but the rarity of Aedan’s condition has required all hands on deck medically.
“It’s crazy, because I didn’t expect it. I was kind of just going with the flow,” she said. “He has a whole care team at DeVos, so he has a doctor in every single department, and it’s a little overwhelming.”
There are only 24 other living individuals who have the same disorder as Aedan, with an age range of 5 to 36. The information available on what to expect is slim, so consistent monitoring of his symptoms and developments is crucial.
Aedan has been submitted to ongoing research by medical professionals that will help them to better understand his mutation and its impact on his growth. Swartz said he’ll be watched and examined for the remainder of his life.
Most recently, Aedan went in for some brain scans, and he and Swartz have made frequent visits to a specialist for feeding therapy, because his tongue doesn’t work properly.
In addition to having the PRR12 mutation, Aedan also has the gene mutation that causes Kabuki Syndrome. The mutations share many symptoms, and while medical professionals are focused on PRR12, Swartz said she’s considering joining a Kabuki Syndrome support group to connect with people who can sympathize with what they’re going through.
“I can’t find anything for PRR12, because there’s only 25 of them,” she said. “And I don’t even know where in the world these other people live.”
Swartz is hoping to track down one of the other 24 people with the PRR12 mutation, but isn’t yet sure if it will be possible. In the meantime, she’s wondered where those who are like her son are located and what their PRR12 journey has been like.
As Swartz’s son Niko grew older, his peers started to notice his differences, and not every kid is nice to him because of that. She has concerns that Aedan will face the same struggles as his brother, and she’s working to raise awareness for the PRR12 gene mutation so that people in the community have a better understanding of why Aedan is different.
“I just want people to be aware you know aware that this is super rare, and he’s special to me,” she said. “And just understanding, teaching your children to be understanding, because when Aedan goes out into the world, my biggest fear is not being able to protect him.”
From the moment Aedan was born, Swartz knew the years ahead wouldn’t always be easy, but she has the support of family around her, and an attentive team of doctors. Aedan is unlike any other baby born in Cadillac, and he may always be different, but Swartz said he’ll always be her unicorn.
