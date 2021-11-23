Cadillac Christmas in the Park returning this year

CADILLAC — For years, Christmas has come early in Cadillac, with the annual visit from Santa Claus and lighting of the tree in city park the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Last year, however, the event was canceled due to COVID.
“This was a tough decision as this has been a long-standing tradition and will be the first year it has not been held in almost four decades,” wrote organizers David and Jonathan McMahon in a letter to the community. “We realize that we could have barreled ahead with this event as the preparation has already taken place. But to ‘everything there is a season.’”
This year, the event is back on.
“It would be exactly what it has been in the past,” McMahon recently told the Cadillac News.
Holiday music, carols and songs for kids, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a tree lighting and goody bags for the kids all are in store for this year’s event.
McMahon said the plan is for holiday music to begin at 5:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus are slated to arrive around 6:15, and will pose for pictures with the kids.
Primos BBQ will have a food truck starting at 5 p.m. with food for sale. Hot chocolate will be provided by the Salvation Army free of charge.
Organizers say that no matter the weather, the event will happen.
