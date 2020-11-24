CADILLAC — Thanksgiving is Thursday, but for many, this Friday means the start of the Christmas holiday season.
The signs of the upcoming holiday season have been popping up all over downtown Cadillac in recent weeks. On Monday, one of the biggest symbols of the season was put up. This symbol was 35 feet tall and needed a crane to be installed. It was the city’s Christmas tree, which will reside in Cadillac Common for the entire holiday season.
The 35-foot concolor fir was donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac, and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac. Cadillac city crews also were in Cadillac Commons Monday morning to help with the installation. Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne said the plan was to decorate the tree Monday in preparation for its illumination as well as other lakefront park decorations at dark on Friday.
Normally, the tree lighting would be part of the annual Christmas in the Park event, but that was canceled earlier this month. The decision to call off Christmas in the Park had been in the works for several days; it wasn't prompted by expanded epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 15.
Though the event would have been outdoors, physical distancing would have been hard to pull off with several hundred people near the outdoor fireplace and the city's Christmas tree at City Park downtown, according to organizers.
