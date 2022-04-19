CADILLAC — In a public hearing held Monday, the Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to approve economic development incentives required to proceed with the redevelopment of the Northwood Hotel.
The approvals were made in three separate public hearings, the first of which was regarding the brownfield plan. What the plan will do is provide reimbursement for asbestos abatement, demolition and infrastructure improvements along Harris Street through tax increment financing.
Although local taxes cannot be captured due to the brownfield plan, 50% of state taxes will be captured over a six year period, and will be used to cover the cost of the eligible activities. After the six year period, all taxes can be captured and utilized until the eligible activities are paid off.
Following the brownfield plan approval was the unanimous approval to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District. This approval is necessary before the approval to implement the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA), which is an abatement that would freeze the value of Northwood Hotel building at its current level of $7,940 for 12 years.
The council unanimously voted to establish the district, as well as the OPRA abatement. With an estimated renovation cost of $4.6 million, the brownfield plan in combination with OPRA will help make the redevelopment a success. Outlined in the Northwood Hotel redevelopment plan — which was publicly released Thursday — are projections for 23 apartments totaling more than 10,000 square feet on an upper level, and a commercial or retail space on the ground level.
The projected redevelopments would allow for the building to become a mixed use space that caters to the “Missed Middle” housing demographic. Property owners, Val Vista RV Park, LLC are heading the redevelopment, and in its completion, the property is expected to garner nearly $100,000 in property taxes each year, following the end of the brownfield plan requirements.
Also approved during Monday’s council meeting were three potential snowmobile routes through downtown Cadillac. The board voted unanimously in the interest of allowing the city to perfect the plan and return to the council with any necessary amendments before construction of the routes begins. Additionally, the council agreed moving the plan along would allow for a more accurate estimate of project cost.
