Cadillac City Council makes reappointment to DDA

CADILLAC — Another member of the Cadillac Downtown Development Authority has been reappointed.
At its meeting on Monday at The Market, Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to reappoint Greg Bosscher to the DDA.
According to Cadillac City Council documents, Bosscher had expressed interest in continuing to serve on the DDA for a four-year term. He has been a member of the board since April 2017.
Bosscher will now serve another four years with his term ending on July 18, 2023.
