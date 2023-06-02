Cadillac City Council to decide rezoning request for Cooley School property

CADILLAC — It is now up to the Cadillac City Council to act after the Cadillac Planning Commission voted in favor of a request related to the redevelopment of the Cooley High School property after a recent meeting.
The request the planning commission approved for the property at 221 Granite St. asked to rezone the property from the R-2 single-family residential district to the RM-1 multiple-family district. The only exception is for the southern half of the property.
Cadillac Zoning Director Mike Coy said the part that the council is going to discuss includes the north side of the property where Cooley School and its annex are located, while the southern portion by Marble Street is remaining RM-1.
He said now the council, on its upcoming agenda on Monday or at its June 19 meeting, will schedule a public hearing regarding the matter. He said that a public hearing has to happen before any vote by the council can be taken. He also said it is possible that when the public hearing is held the council could vote to approve the request, but it also is possible it could be voted on at a later meeting.
“It will be at least a few weeks before they (the council) can vote on it,” he said.
In February, DKD Development sent a letter to the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education indicating that they were backing out of the redevelopment project. The written notification stated only that the project was no longer viable, according to information received by the district. A few short months later, however, DKD Development submitted this current plan.
Originally, DKD Development planned to create several rental apartment units at the property, including 10 in the Cooley School. According to the site plan submitted to the city, the annex building would be converted either into four apartments or a daycare center. The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property.
DKD Development has indicated with its current plan that they plan to scale the project back slightly from the original vision. The firm intends to turn both the Cooley School building and its annex into apartment space, but no longer has any intention of developing the south side of the property into housing.
The 21,570-square-foot Cooley High School was constructed in 1923 with some remodeling in 1967. The 4,650-square-foot Cooley Annex was originally constructed for grades K-3 in 1965. No remodeling has occurred. The buildings were designed for former elementary school functions, but most recently, the buildings served alternative education, adult education and community programs. The site has a playground, basketball courts and what was a fenced running track. The grade at the track is a full story above the parking lot.
The main Cooley School building, however, has water damage and will need significant restoration.
Part of the process of determining what to do with the building involved a public feedback forum held in 2018.
