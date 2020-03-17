Cadillac City Hall closing to drop-ins Tuesday morning

CADILLAC — City Hall is closing to drop-in visitors Tuesday morning in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city manager announced during Monday night's city council meeting.
"We'll still have staff coming in to report to keep key functions going," said City Manager Marcus Peccia. "We will still be willing to meet with people on an appointment-type basis."
Some permitting or inspection services will be termporarily postponed; others, such as inspections for the in-progress Cadillac Lofts will continue.
Peccia re-iterated that residents can do business with the city by phone or online and stressed that people who want to speak to the police in-person can use a call phone outside the municipal building's doors.
Mayor Carla Filkins and Council Member Robert Engels, who called in remotely, asked about the city's ability to hold city council via teleconferencing.
The city's attorney, Mike Homier, said members can attend remotely so long as there is a quorum present in-person and that the governor's executive directive now says that quorum can be achieved remotely.
Peccia indicated that some meetings may be postponed in the coming months but that some meetings will need to be held to adopt a budget in time for the July 1 start of the fiscal year.
Dr. Joe Santangelo, Munson Cadillac's chief medical officer, gave a presentation on COVID-19 for city council.
He stressed the importance of social distancing, telling city council that the community needs to slow how quickly the virus spreads.
"If you have a fever, cough and fatigue, stay home," Dr. Santangelo said. "Do not go out in public, don't go to the grocery store, stay home. Even if you feel well, it is clear that preventing large groups of people from gathering reduces the spread of illness."
Dr. Santangelo went on to describe the testing process, which he described as very specific, and confirmed that people in Cadillac are being tested for COVID-19.
"This is being done very frequently in Cadillac," Dr. Santangelo said. "Patients are getting tested for COVID-19."
However, the testing is not being done locally—nose swabs are done locally and then sent sent to a state lab. Dr. Santangelo said. Local labs can't do it yet, and the local health department has to agree to send the sample to the state lab.
"No private company has had the ability for us to test here in Cadillac yet," Dr. Santagelo said. "We're expecting that to change."
The hospital is preparing for an influx of patients in Cadillac, though no cases had been reported yet in Munson's service area, Dr. Santangelo said.
