CADILLAC — Spray-painted swastikas are not indicative of Cadillac, city police said Monday.
The hate symbols showed up over the weekend on the sidewalk along the river between Lake and Bond streets.
"The City of Cadillac is an amazing community that welcomes people from all walks of life," City Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.
"The swastikas were spray painted by an ignorant individual and the act of tagging the swastika is abhorrent and illegal," police said.
The Cadillac News will have additional details in Tuesday's newspaper.
