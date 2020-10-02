CADILLAC — Aaron Fekete has an eye on the future, and that means his business will finish its first expansion since opening last year.
Fekete’s love of coffee has taken him around the world and back again. In 2019, he decided he wanted to set roots in his hometown of Cadillac. His goal was to get Cadillac and its surrounding areas as hooked on coffee as he is. Owl Eye Coffee Roasters, 317 N. Mitchell St., opened in March 2019 with that idea, and it remains part of the business plan.
Recently, Fekete and his wife, Jin, started the process of construction to expand the usable space in the storefront to open up a cafe in the spring. Since he opened in March 2019, Fekete said the business has grown including his wholesale base, but also the walk-in customers buying bags of freshly roasted coffee beans from locations such as Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, and more.
“I still feel like we are being discovered. It is a nice feeling because you don’t want to feel that you have reached a peak,‘ he said. “I’m still surprised daily.‘
The physical changes at Owl Eye include a more open floor plan and a viewing window so every customer who enters the new cafe will have sight of the Diedrich Roasting machine that he uses to give his coffee beans the flavors they provide. He also wants a larger window and maybe a garage track so he can open up the front of the business to the outside and have a bar on both sides.
The goal is to have all of these upgrades completed, so when the snow starts melting and the songbirds return for spring, the cafe will be open. Although that seems like a lot to accomplish, Fekete said he is not going to stop there.
He is working on having an Owl Eye K-Cup that will work on all Keurig coffee makers, but with several differences. Fekete said the Owl Eye K-Cups will be 100% recyclable and hold 50% more coffee to provide a fresher and bigger cup of coffee than regular pods offer.
He also is looking at offering more coffee drinks including nitro-brewed coffees that can be taken out in growlers to be enjoyed immediately or saved. He said the currently offered cold brew coffees also will be available in growlers. He also wants to have a siphon coffee bar, which brews coffee using two chambers where vapor pressure and gravity produce coffee.
Fekete said it might take people not familiar with the process back to chemistry class, but these types of additions will help to educate coffee lovers in the Cadillac area. He also wants to open their eyes to new experiences.
“I want everything to be the latest in the industry, but I also want to open a lot of doors for educating people,‘ he said. “I’m not going to introduce things like sandwiches and soups, which would be more like a bistro. For me, that would pull away from what my goal is, which is to focus wholly on specialty coffee at a higher standard.‘
In the future, Fekete said he would like to source baked goods from local bakers that will be custom made only for Owl Eye. He also would like to have tasting parties or cuppings to introduce groups of people to coffee similar to what those in the wine industry have done for years. In this case, Fekete said he would take on the role similar to that of a sommelier.
Fekete said the Owl Eye website will evolve and become more interactive. His goal is to create a digital community where people can chat, score coffees, discuss brewing techniques, and form a club-like atmosphere. That, however, will come with a price, but he believes it will be something that could be fun, and it will be something that will be evolving as the members express what they want.
Finally, Fekete said he wants to eventually be able to direct source all the coffee beans he sells. While that will take time, he said he believes it will be an important part of his business plan moving forward. He also would like to expand to a second location.
“If you are not looking 10 years down the road, you shouldn’t have started the business in the first place,‘ he said of his plans.
