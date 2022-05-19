CADILLAC — The Cadillac Community chorus is harmonizing together once again. After temporarily pausing gatherings and performances for 2020 and 2021, the chorus is back in action and looking to recruit.
During 2020, chorus board members were still able to occasionally meet, but when it came to coordinating a safe space to sing, the options weren’t plentiful. Cadillac Community Chorus President Lisa Martek said they tried singing in the park where the group could spread out, but the sound wasn’t the same.
When 2021 arrived, COVID-19 mandates seemed to relax, and Martek was sure the chorus would be able to complete their season, but many members were still hesitant. As a result, the chorus could rehearse, but not at their traditional capacity.
“Normally we have 40 to 46 members. We ended up having about 10 or 12 of us come together once a week and sing, but we were all spread out at the Revival Center,” Martek said. “And we did put on a little mini concert for our families at the end of last year.”
Because 2021 would have been the group’s 20th season, they’re naming the current season 20, Plus One. In the spirit of the theme, they’re inviting everyone in the community to be their “plus one.”
The chorus has traditionally rehearsed on Monday nights, and their first of the season was held on Monday, May 16, at Revival Center Cadillac. All rehearsals begin at 7 p.m.
Martek said the chorus is hoping to bring back their previous members who have missed the last few seasons, as well as new members who are looking to get together and sing with others.
Cadillac Community Chorus is a co-ed performance group and has spaces available for soprano, alto, tenor and bass vocalists. They also include a wide variety of music genres.
“Anyone can come and join,” Martek said. “We would love to have anybody in the community from all the surrounding areas to come join us and sing with us, and we will be putting on some type of performance at the end of September.”
Returning for a new season with new members is expected to shake things up a bit for the chorus. Dave Buckley will be continuing his role as chorus director, but the group is currently searching for a co-director.
When Martek discovered the Cadillac Community Chorus, she was attending the Cadillac’s arts festival. She listened to the group’s performance at the pavilion and said she knew instantly that she wanted to join.
Singing has been a longtime passion for Martek, but she had been searching for another place to express her love of music other than in her church where she normally sang. Having the opportunity to get together with like-minded people who also have a love for singing has been the chorus’s biggest impact for Martek.
“I just think singing is a way to express your feelings, even more so than talking. It’s a way for people to get together,” she said. “It’s just an awesome feeling to hear the complete sound that comes out of so many different people, and when you put them all together in a room or on a stage, just the sound that comes out from that is different than anything.”
Aside from the individual impression the chorus can have on its members, Martek said there’s a benefit to the community as well. The chorus acts an extension to the ever-growing arts community in Cadillac and surrounding areas. When people come to attend a performance, they experience a product of their community members.
“It’s kind of nice, the fact that these are people from your neighborhood. They could be somebody you work with, they could be somebody you live near,” Martek said. “Just people in your community, rather than bringing in an outside act to come put a show on for you.”
