CADILLAC — To say John and Amanda Phillips take holiday decorating seriously would be an understatement.
The couple has been decorating Amanda's father's house on Granite Street for a number of years, both during Halloween and Christmas.
During Halloween, the decorations include a creepy collection of gravestones, skeletons and zombies. During Christmas, they hang huge bulbs from the tree in front of the house.
"It's just something fun to do," John said. "And it's fun for kids, too."
Amanda said they really try to go all out for the kids who visit the house for trick-or-treating and will be setting up a speaker for spooky sounds and a projector screen for images on Halloween night.
They hope for a big turnout this year and have prepared hundreds of bags of toys for the kids.
They don't hand out candy, Amanda said, because as a mother, she knows the feeling of having to tell her daughter she can't immediately eat all the sweets she collected on Halloween night.
Daughter, Edith, 3, joins her parents in the fun of decorating and doesn't even mind the giant "creepy spiders."
John said they already are building more props for next year.
At the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, people watched Patrick Harrison, a pumpkin sculptor, transform pumpkins and gourds into works of art on Oct. 30.
Around this time of year Harrison is pretty busy with his craft and said he averages four hours of sleep a night.
He'll spend hours working on a pumpkin he thinks is a work of art, but then kids will go crazy for a pumpkin he spent 20 minutes on.
Two people who had to come and see Harrison's work were Jennifer Van Enk and her daughter, Veronica. They had plans for the day, but they had to stop in.
"We're doing the trick-or-treating, but we had to come here first," Jennifer Van Enk said.
Harrison said he has been doing this type of work for 18 years and has done it full-time since 2006.
Many of the designs he creates himself.
"I'm just making it up," he said. "I don't think about it before I start carving."
When it's not the Halloween season he will carve fruits and vegetables the rest of the year, including carving squash into turkeys around Thanksgiving and into Santa Claus around Christmas.
