CADILLAC — No community could prepare for the onslaught of war. But when bombs landed on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago, there was little time to assemble, both at home and overseas.
Even so, the city of Cadillac and its surrounding towns were ready to adapt to the needs of wartime America. Cadillac-born historian and author Cliff Sjogren was just a teenager when the men of drafting age were shipped off to fight and local factories turned over to produce tools and amenities for the troops.
It was certainly a time of turmoil, as Sjogren remembers, and change was all around, but what stayed the same before and after Pearl Harbor was Cadillac’s ability to stay unified.
In typical remembrances of Pearl Harbor, and WWII in general, Sjogren said people are often depicted as being depressed and distraught, their families torn apart by the oversea conflict. While there was pain and uncertainty in the air, he didn’t see the people of his hometown shrinking back. Rather, those who were left behind stepped up to do what needed to be done.
“They knew there was a serious war going on,” he said. “And people worked hard, and they did things that weren’t comfortable for them to do.”
Sjogren likened the aura of wartime in Cadillac with that of the Great Depression. Because he was only a boy, Sjogren hadn’t experienced the wealth of the 1920s, but even without context, he said it wasn’t clear to him that the country was in a depression. All he could see were people coming together to help one another out, and it was no different after Pearl Harbor.
In a personal essay titled “Life on the Homefront During World War II,” Sjogren details some of his experiences from the era, and observations of how things have changed. Most notable, he said, was the shift in workforce.
Having been memorialized through the figure of Rosie the Riveter, the role of women as leaders of industry during the war could not be forgotten.
In his writing, Sjogren said it’s estimated that the number of women workers in the Cadillac area increased from between two and three dozen to about 800 during WWII, many of whom were untrained to take on the roles left empty by technicians and engineers.
At the same time, the women of the new workforce continued to carry the weight of the duties expected of them before the war. Sjogren said they faced plenty of challenges when it came to finding transportation and childcare.
Alongside women were area youth, who matured faster than most to take over for the absent adults of their community as needed. For Sjogren, this meant teaching children how to swim at the Cadillac Youth Recreation Association, and acting as lifeguard at the beach through the summer.
He and his peers also filled in as temporary firefighters when a nearby forest went up in flames, and drove around town, transporting sand for the city. It may be difficult to imagine these tasks being passed on to the teenagers of today, but they were desperate times requiring the most desperate of measures.
“When I think of it now, it was kind of crazy, kind of risky I think for teenagers to do that,” he said. “But we didn’t hesitate; we would do it.”
Another major development that came with the second world war was the push for local factories to produce military materials. Sjogren writes that nearly every branch of Cadillac industry was making either tools and amenities for soldiers, or aiding in the construction of military vehicles.
St. Johns Table Company made specialized furniture for camps and ships, and the B.F. Goodrich rubber plant produced collapsible housing, in addition to parts for warplanes. The demand for Goodrich materials was so high that they opened two additional plants in Frankfort and Reed City.
Previously a manufacturer of mosquito netting, Tricot Incorporated switched to the production of camouflage netting. Kysor did their fair share by supplying auto plants in Detroit with special heating/cooling systems for large military vehicles.
Having only been established in Cadillac less than a year before the war, Chris-Craft Boats produced about 2,000 Landing Craft Vehicle and Personnel, which dotted the shorelines of the South Pacific and Western Europe, bringing servicemen to land.
From that point on, Sjogren said industry boomed in Cadillac, even more so than it had before. The region had always been a powerhouse, rooted in lumber production, but the supply and demand of war made Cadillac one of the most industrialized cities in northern Michigan.
Nothing was the same after World War II, Sjogren said, except for the drive and dedication of the Cadillac community to keep thriving. As the decades flew by, there came the boom of television and film, then gaming devices, and eventually cell phones. At 94 years old, Sjogren has seen it all.
Society has transformed in so many ways, Sjogren said, some for the better, and others for the worst, but it’s unlikely that it will ever see a time like that which followed the destruction of Pearl Harbor. Despite the atonements made back home, Sjogren said it was the members of the armed forces who truly sacrificed.
