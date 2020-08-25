CADILLAC — Cadillac could soon have a detective once again.
The city has been without a detective since February of 2019, following the resignation of a previous detective during an internal investigation. That detective had only been in the job for about five months; before that, the city had been without a detective for three years, according to the Cadillac News archives.
Now the city is preparing to promote an officer—just as soon as they add another officer to the roster.
Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said he wasn't sure why the city has had good luck filling the role now (he's previously said that communities everywhere are struggling to hire people into public safety jobs) but that there were approximately eight applicants for the job this cycle.
Ottejpka said he is preparing to schedule interviews with the applicants, who have a range of experience—from fresh out of the academy to experienced cops—and to extend an offer soon. Applicants have already completed testing for the job.
The successful applicant will have to pass an extensive background check.
"In my experience, the city of Cadillac has one of the most thorough background checks from any agency that I've seen," Ottjepka told the Cadillac News. "It's pretty impressive."
The background check includes criminal history, school records, finances, interviews with references and family members and disciplinary records of candidates with prior police experience.
City police officers are tasked with doing the background check for their future colleague.
It's a time-consuming process; Ottjepka said it takes about three months.
Once the new officer is hired, Ottejepa said the police department will post the detective job internally.
The detective job could be filled by the first of the year.
That will relieve pressure on the department.
"We look forward to putting a detective in place that can handle some of our larger cases ... so that our road patrol is freed up to do their day-to-day patrol activities," Ottjepka said.
In turn, officers that can get to calls quickly make things easier for detectives.
"Regardless of the crime, if you're able to get to the scene and find the individual with a quote-unquote 'smoking gun,' it makes the case so much easier; to find that witness, to find that evidence, to move it forward,' Ottjepka said.
Detective bureaus are particularly important in crimes where a victim doesn't come forward for several months, such as sex crimes.
"A lot of the evidence is already stale, or the witnesses have already come up with a story," Ottjepka explained. "That's when the detective bureau becomes really important."
