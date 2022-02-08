Cadillac council approves $362K in infrastructure projects on Monday

CADILLAC — A number of infrastructure-related projects ranging from roof repairs to the purchase of new radios were approved by Cadillac City Council Monday.
Council OK’d repairs to the roof over the Cadillac Municipal Complex, in addition to a complete replacement of the roof over the building used by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Chapin Street.
“The roof at the Cadillac Municipal Complex needs maintenance due to several sporadic leaks that continue to arise during the year,” reads a council communication in the online agenda packet. “Maintenance to the roof was last done 30 years ago in the early 1990s. The roof has held up well and is still in adequate condition for a coating solution instead of having to fully remove and replace the roof.”
As part of the bid process, the city requested pricing to perform a scan of the roof to identify any areas where water may have infiltrated through the surface and saturated the insulation.
The city received four bids back on the roof replacement and scan, and council awarded the contract to the lowest bidder, Kawkawlin Roofing Co. for $140,500.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas asked if the company that originally installed the roof was given the opportunity to bid on the repairs. Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said they reached out to that company but they did not submit a bid on the project.
The other roof in question is over the nearly 30-year-old facility at 120 W. Chapin Street.
Though the roof hasn’t experienced catastrophic failure in any areas, a council communication indicates the facility has experienced several issues with water.
As part of the bid on the repairs, the city requested pricing to replace any wood roof sheathing that needs to be replaced once the current shingles have been removed, to upgrade the roof warranty to a Certainteed 5-Star Warranty, and to cover the entire surface of the roof with Winterguard ice protection.
After receiving two bids on the project, council granted the contract for the replacement of the roof to the lowest bidder, Cole Incorporated, for a total contract amount of $149,324 plus the costs of any required sheathing.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said The DK Design Group advised the city on each project, providing assessments as to which roof could get by with repairs versus a full replacement.
Also on Monday, council agreed to start the process of upgrading their Industrial Monitoring Program.
“The City was recently informed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that the Industrial Monitoring Program needed to be updated,” reads a council communication in the agenda packet. “This program is used to monitor wastewater discharge from the industries in the City.”
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin said while the city has never had problems with their existing Industrial Monitoring Program, the state has indicated that it still needs to be updated. Peccia said update recommendations would be brought to council during future meetings for approval. He added that the changes might lead to tighter restrictions for the city’s industry.
Council awarded the contract to the only company that submitted a bid, Fleis and Vandenbrink, in the amount of $32,000.
The final infrastructure-related project approved by council on Monday was the purchase of new radios.
According to a council communication, the radio system used in the utilities and public works departments is obsolete and has become completely nonfunctional This communication system is very important for the operation of the departments and the system needs to be replaced, the communication states.
Five companies submitted bids to provide a new radio system to the city, with the lowest bid coming from AMK Services in the amount of $32,026.05. The council communication states, however, that this bid was for a brand of radios for which it is very difficult to get replacement parts and service.
Staff recommended council award the contract to the second-lowest bidder, Grand Traverse Mobile Communications, in the amount of $38,632.18. Grand Traverse Mobile Communications is the vendor that provides service for Wexford County Dispatch. “This will ensure seamless support and stability with communications between City departments and the Dispatch center which was a key priority for this replacement project,” council communication state.
Council awarded the contract to Grand Traverse Mobile Communications. They also approved a 5% contingency be added to the award should the city determine that additional equipment is desired as the project is implemented, for a total awarded price of $40,563.79.
