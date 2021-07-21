Cadillac council approves contract for roundabout construction at Division, Crosby

CADILLAC — With any luck, a new single-lane roundabout will be operational within the city of Cadillac before snow falls this winter.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council authorized Mayor Carla Filkins and City Clerk Sandra Wasson to sign a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build a roundabout at the intersection of Division Street and Crosby Road, just west of Cadillac Junction.
MDOT has chosen Crawford Contracting, out of Mount Pleasant, to do the work. Crawford was one of four companies to submit a bid for the project. Their bid came in at $858,505.31, which is 99.29% of the engineer’s original estimate, which was the lowest bid submitted.
Funds to pay for the project come from a $600,000 federal grant, with the city’s contribution being $264,800. City Manager Marcus Peccia said money to pay the city’s share of the project are available in the major streets fund.
With the city council’s approval on Monday, MDOT now will officially award the contract to Crawford Contracting.
Assuming everything goes as planned, project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said roundabout construction will begin shortly after the contract is awarded in August. She said the project is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks to complete, with Nov. 15 being the target date for “substantial completion.”
Houk originally proposed the idea of applying for federal money to fund a portion of the project cost. While these types of grants typically are awarded to projects involving much more dangerous intersections, Houk said MDOT immediately recognized the value of having a roundabout at this location.
“They saw this as a very needed project,” said Houk, who added she’s heard of drivers trying to turn at the intersection having wait 10 minutes or more for a space to open up in traffic.
The roundabout will feature a landscaped area in its center and multiple access points for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, which was an important consideration, Peccia said, given the proximity of Cadillac Junction.
During the time the roundabout it being built, Houk said the roadway will be completely shut down and signs will be posted all around the area advising drivers to take different routes to their destinations.
Drivers coming from the east into town will be re-routed to the freeway on-ramp on M-55. Drivers coming from Cadillac won’t be able to go around the roundabout to head toward Missaukee County, and instead will have to get on the freeway at Mitchell Street or Boon Road, then get off at the Lake City exit on M-55.
While normal traffic will be blocked at the intersection, Houk said there will be a gravel path through the site that emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks can take.
Houk said Cadillac Area Public Schools bus routes in the area could see about 3-4 minutes added to their time while the roundabout is under construction.
According to MDOT’s website, roundabouts have been proven to safely decrease traffic delays and congestion. “When selected and designed correctly, roundabouts can handle a high volume of traffic, including commercial trucks and large emergency vehicles.”
This will be the second roundabout to be built within the city of Cadillac, with the other at the intersection of 13th Street and Plett Road. Another roundabout exists east of Mesick, at the intersection of M-115 and M-37.
