CADILLAC — At its last meeting the Cadillac City Council made some rezoning decisions considering the hospital.
All city council members present voted to approve a Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital rezoning request and an amendment to the zoning code for accessory uses.
Cadillac City Councilman Stephen King was not present for the vote.
The hospital’s McAuley Center was recently rezoned so its new daycare center could offer daycare to the wider community, hospital president Tonya Smith said in a past interview.
During the process of rezoning, it came to the hospital’s attention that two lots were left off rezoning.
So it needed to go back and get them caught up in the same zoning as McAuley Center, Community Development Director John Wallace said.
Dean DeKryger, with DK Design Group and on behalf of the hospital, requested that six lots zoned OS-1 or R-3 be rezoned to an OS-2 district.
This zoning gives the hospital the most flexibility to move forward with a range of medical support services and accessory uses.
“It’s really the best zoning district we have available to them to complete their master plan,‘ Wallace said. “It also allows for them to seek out the playground support facility that would take place in connection with the already approved daycare center that went into the McCauley Center.‘
A lot owned by Munson could be converted into a playground for the daycare center as early as this spring, which is where the amendment to the zoning code for accessory uses comes in.
Without an amendment to the ordinance the hospital would be unable to build a playground, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said.
“In the instance of the hospital, you’ve got the daycare facilities on one parcel and then the separate, adjacent and contiguous parcel,‘ he said. “You would then have the accessory use which in this case is the playground. Without this amendment in the code, that wouldn’t be allowed.‘
