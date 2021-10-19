Cadillac council approves purchase of BolaWrap devices for each officer

CADILLAC — Officers with the Cadillac Police Department soon will have another non-lethal device at their disposal for de-escalating potentially dangerous situations.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved the purchase of 13 BolaWrap units for $16,272.50.
“The system uses small hooks around a cord that when deployed, wraps around extremities,” council document state. “The hooks are designed to prevent minor puncture wounds, and the wrapping makes it so extremities cannot be moved, yet there is still the ability for the person to brace themselves if they fall. Most importantly, utilization of this type of system falls much lower on the use of force continuum and is categorized similar to restraining with handcuffs. The primary purpose of deploying this system would be to prevent events from escalating to the point where a higher level of force is required.”
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said the device uses gunpowder to propel the cord and can be reloaded like a firearm. He said the refill cartridges cost about $30 apiece.
Ottjepka added that having the BolaWrap device will allow officers to use other means to subdue a subject other than those that require pain, such as a taser.
Since deputies with the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office have been equipped with the device for some time, Ottjepka said some Cadillac officers already have been able to receive training and will be able to instruct the others once the devices come in.
Also on Monday, council approved the purchase and installation of emergency equipment for a new patrol vehicle in the amount of $16,503. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the equipment ordered includes lights, sirens, radios and cameras, among other things.
Another purchase approved by council on Monday was for upgrades to the HVAC system in a building on Chapin Street the city currently is leasing to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
This building is now over 25 years old, and the mechanical systems need to be upgraded, according to council documents. The control system is obsolete, and parts are difficult if not impossible to find to make repairs. The cooling system has been experiencing regular and catastrophic failures throughout the summer of 2021.
City staff consulted a mechanical engineering firm to perform an analysis of the systems and they recommended a project to replace these systems.
Bids were recently released for this project and the recommendation from the mechanical engineering firm, Nealis Engineering, was to award the bid to the lowest bidder, Top Notch Heating, Cooling, and Geothermal for $257,800. Staff also recommended that a 10% contingency be authorized for the project for unexpected scope changes to the project.
Funds for this project are available in the building authority operating fund, which Peccia said comes in part from lease payments made to the city by the state for their use of the building.
Following a public hearing Monday, council also approved the transfer of property.
In 1994, the city and the Cadillac Local Development Finance Authority entered into an agreement with Beaver Michigan Associates Limited Partnership to supply the company with water from a well on property within the Harry Vanderjagt Industrial Park.
When the agreement expires on Oct. 31 of this year, it was stipulated the city and LDFA may transfer the well property to Beaver, which is now Cadillac Renewable Energy.
Peccia informed council on Monday that the LDFA unanimously approved of the transfer. In addition, Peccia said transferring the well would benefit the city in the amount they’re able to charge Cadillac Renewable Energy per 100 cubic feet of water; under the current arrangement developed in the 1990s, the company pays a fraction of what other users pay.
No one spoke during public comment. Council unanimously approved the transfer.
