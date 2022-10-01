CADILLAC — In order to continue repairing, maintaining and removing snow from parking lot areas used by businesses downtown, city staff have recommended that a special assessment district be renewed.
Cadillac City Council on Monday is slated to hear about the assessment and potentially set a public hearing on the renewal. Council also will consider a recommendation to increase rates for those in the special assessment district by 10%.
According to council documents, the estimated total cost of parking lot improvements for the next five years is $462,000, or $92,400 per year.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia has recommend to council that approximately 64% of the total estimated cost be borne by the special assessment district in the about of $297,000, or $59,400 per year, and that the remaining share of the total estimated cost be borne by the city.
The special assessment would be payable in five annual installments.
Eighty-two downtown businesses would be charged under the assessment, with payments ranging from as low as $322.80 a year (for Active Chiropractic of Cadillac) to as high as $11,185.25 a year (for the Cadillac 4 Theater).
It is being proposed that the assessments for each individual business once again be calculated on the following framework: 50% based on parking demand deficiency; 30% based on building size; and 20% based on contiguity status.
The parking demand deficiency is based on parking generation rates which come principally from the ITE Parking Generation Manual (5th Edition). This manual recommends an average number of parking spaces needed per 1,000 square feet of gross building area based on individual land uses. These recommendations are based on averages which are derived from multiple sites. Parking space counts from Cadillac area businesses were also used to adjust some of the parking demand numbers.
As a cross check on the projection of the parking demand number of 1,556 parking spaces, this was compared to the actual number of parking spaces in the downtown of 1,615. The fact that these numbers are in relative balance would indicate that the parking demand formulas have not been overstated, according to council documents.
Due to the rising costs of maintenance, the proposed parking assessment was calculated to include a 10% increase over the prior assessment.
The Downtown Development Authority/Business Improvement District had previously approved the renewal of the public parking lot special assessment at their last meeting held on Sept. 28, 2022.
Council on Monday will consider setting a public hearing for Oct. 17 to gather feedback on the special assessment before making a decision on the matter.
Council’s Monday meeting will be held at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
