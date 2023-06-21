Cadillac council criticized by resident for holding meeting on Juneteenth

CADILLAC — During public comment on Monday, Cadillac resident Conrad Isch leveled criticism at the Cadillac City Council and city staff for scheduling a meeting on Juneteenth.
Isch called the meeting an “abomination,” and added that the city should adhere to its meeting policy for Juneteenth the same way it does for other federal holidays.
In December, council members approved the 2023 meeting schedule, which was the same as they’ve approved in previous years.
According to that schedule, meeting times are modified to take into account federal holidays, including Christmas, New Years, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented that this was the first year Juneteenth happened to fall on a Monday, so it wasn’t on her radar that a meeting shouldn’t be held. Council member Stephen King agreed, adding that it definitely was not an intentional oversight on anyone’s part.
Schippers requested that city staff take a look at the calendar for next year and make sure that meetings are scheduled around Juneteenth the same way as other federal holidays.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday for the first time in 2021, although early celebrations date back as far as 1866. The holiday is held on June 19 in commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
