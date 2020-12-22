CADILLAC — The COVID-19 pandemic has not destroyed the city of Cadillac's 2020 budget.
Finance Director Owen Roberts gave city council an update on the city's finances and how they've been impacted during the pandemic.
Roberts began his presentation by noting that the city had received some additional funding through the CARES Act. A $52,451 payment replaced $33,744 revenue sharing the city had expected. Thirty-three first responders saw a $1,000 hazard pay bonus due to the CARES Act. The city also received a $214,694 payment for public safety and public health payroll and expects another small payment. The city didn't have additional expenses relating to that payment.
"The assumption was a diversion of all of our public safety payroll towards a pandemic response," Roberts explained.
One of the city's primary sources of funding is property taxes; they amount to about 56% of the city's general fund revenue. But even if property values took a hit during the pandemic, it's too early for city finances to feel it.
"Our tax base for this revenue for the current fiscal year was established as of Dec. 31 of 2019," Roberts said. "So there will be very little change or volatility in this revenue source, once this is established each year."
In fact, there could be more money coming into city coffers.
Since taxable value is tied to the consumer price index under Proposal A, and the state has confirmed that the CPI inflation factor for 2021 will be 1.4%, "it is nearly certain that taxable value will experience a slight amount of growth at least for the next budget year," Roberts said. "One percent growth computes to about $30,000 in revenue."
In the spring, when the city passed a COVID-19 financial response plan, the city had budgeted for a loss of $115,000 in revenue sharing. But the loss is much smaller than had been anticipated.
"That is now down to $23,000, so moving in the right direction and that's just specific to the total of statutory and constitutional revenue sharing," Roberts said. "So in total, we now anticipate receiving just under $1.1 million in total revenue sharing compared to a total combined budget of $1,120,000."
One of the areas of the budget that will need a more watchful eye is water and sewer; sewer might bring in less money. However, spending has been trending down.
"The water user charges have slightly increased over these three years, but sewer charges have dipped slightly. Both of these revenue sources may miss the budget for the year and so we are continuing to closely monitor those," Roberts said. "And we have had some positive trends and on the spending side that should keep us in good condition as we move closer towards the end of the year."
There's also less interest income than usual. Interest rates dropped from 1.62% at the end of 2019 to 0.19% as of Nov. 30.
But that's not a surprise.
"As the city's investments mature and have to be reinvested at these substantially lower rates, this is going to have a negative impact on these revenues, which we did address as part of the financial plan," Roberts said. "This will cause loss of revenue of about $30,000 or $40,000 across all of the city's funds."
But the city also didn't spend as much this year on capital projects as was anticipated.
"Over half a million dollars in capital spending remains frozen for the year," Roberts noted. The city is expected to revisit capital project spending in early 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.