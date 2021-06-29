Cadillac council gives city manager raise; will look to update evaluation process

CADILLAC — While the majority consensus among Cadillac City Council members is that City Manager Marcus Peccia is doing a decent job, disagreement exists as to how they're currently evaluating his performance.
Last week, by a vote of 3-2, council voted to increase Peccia's salary by 3%, which is an adjustment (requested by Peccia himself) in line with the cost of living raise provided to non-union employees. The adjustment increased his salary from $107,937 a year to $111,177 a year.
Council's decision came following a closed session meeting during which they discussed with Peccia their annual evaluation.
In the evaluation, which was provided to the Cadillac News after the meeting, each member of council graded Peccia on several categories using a scale of 0-4, with 0 being “unsatisfactory‘ and 4 being “outstanding.‘ Peccia also graded himself using the same scale.
The categories being evaluated were budgeting/fiscal management, supervision and leadership, community relations, city council relations, intergovernmental relations and professional development.
Council’s average score for Peccia in budgeting/fiscal management, supervision and leadership, and community relations was 3, or “Exceeds.‘ In both city council relations and professional development, council’s average score was 3.25, or “Exceeds — outstanding.‘ In intergovernmental relations, council’s average score was 2.75, or “Meets/exceeds.‘
Peccia gave himself a grade of “Exceeds‘ in all categories except budgeting/fiscal management and professional development — categories in which he graded himself as “Meets.‘
In the evaluation, council members provided written feedback on the job Peccia did during fiscal year 2021.
Among Peccia’s achievements mentioned in the feedback section were successful navigation of the COVID-19 crisis, creation of a Social District, completion of the first phase of the Cadillac Lofts project, leading the city to obtaining Redevelopment Ready Certification, completion of the income survey to qualify for the Community Development Block Grant Program, breaking ground on the city’s new well field, and obtaining COVID relief grants.
Council members also outlined the things that Peccia does well, including communicating with council; staying in touch with other officials at the local, state and federal levels; identifying and securing outside funds for city improvements; paving the way for development and investment opportunities in the city; responding with flexibility to council feedback; and setting a standard of respect and integrity for the entire organization.
On the other side of the coin, council members listed some areas that Peccia could improve upon, including being more involved at public events rather than delegating staff to attend in his place; anticipating issues before they become problems; communicating in more detail the strategy behind the use of city funds, including grants and loans; increasing the level of management of department heads; providing additional information to council in advance of asking for their approval to spend money; and improving communication with the public, with a special emphasis on returning phone calls and being on top of issues.
Before heading into closed session to discuss the evaluation, council member Stephen King made a motion to table the discussion until after council had a chance to meet without Peccia present to review the evaluation.
Given that one of the most important functions of the council is to provide oversight into the job that the city manager is doing, King said he wanted to make sure they considered the evaluation in the proper level of detail.
King also objected to a meeting that was held between Mayor Carla Filkins, council member Tiyi Schippers and Peccia to review the evaluation ahead of time. He said the council members who met with Peccia should have been selected by council.
Council member Tiyi Schippers responded that meeting as a council without Peccia present to discuss his evaluation “throws up red flags to me.‘ She elaborated that some people are better at argument and persuasion than others — a fact that might “steamroll‘ other council members and sway the overall evaluation score.
Another complication to the idea of meeting as a council without the city manager present is that at any time Peccia could rescind his request for the discussion to be held in closed session, thereby bringing it back into open session, said city attorney Michael Homier.
In response to King’s objection about two council members meeting with Peccia in advance, Mayor Carla Filkins said the only requirement for this meeting was that the mayor be present.
While not in favor of meeting in closed session to discuss the evaluation, Filkins commented she was sympathetic to the idea of updating the evaluation process, as this is something they haven’t done for several years.
She suggested they meet in work sessions in the very near future to review and update the evaluation tools they’re using.
King’s motion to table the evaluation discussion in closed session failed, with he and council member Bryan Elenbaas voting in favor, and Schippers, Filkins and council member Robert Engels voting against. Subsequent votes to enter closed session and give Peccia a raise after they returned to open session passed by the same margin, only flip-flopped — with Elenbaas and King voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.