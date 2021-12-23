CADILLAC — The 300-400 block of downtown Cadillac has seen some big improvements in the last couple of years, and a development recently approved by Cadillac City Council promises to keep that momentum going.
Council on Monday unanimously signed off on several motions pertaining to a redevelopment plan for the former Speed’s Automotive building at 423 North Mitchell St.
Lee Richards and his wife, Elizabeth Schnettner, own and plan to transform the building and adjacent property into a mixed use residential/commercial business and parking lot, respectively.
Richards attended the council meeting and spoke about some of the past developments he’s been involved with in Cadillac, as well as the new project.
Retiring last year after working for 33 years at manufacturing plants in Cadillac, including Avon and Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, Richards said he and his wife currently own five properties in the city, including three in the downtown area.
One of those properties is 305 North Mitchell St., which formerly was called Denali Healthcare. Richards said they’ve significantly cleaned up and updated the property, which now is home to Generations Insurance and Financial Services.
“It’s been put back into really good use,” Richards said.
Besides their property at 305 North Mitchell St., Richards pointed to other developments that have improved the 300-400 block in recent years, including the renovation of the former Weidner Ford Lincoln Mercury dealership at 319 North Mitchell St., which now serves as the new G and D Pizza and Party Store location.
“We’ve seen some really nice development there,” Richards said. “Quite a bit of investment on that block.”
Richards and Schnettner purchased the Speeds Automotive building at the end of 2020, and at the time, weren’t sure what they were going to do with it.
While the structure is very large — approximately 14,000 square feet, with two stories and a basement — it is quite old (constructed in the early 1900s), is derelict and has been deemed functionally obsolete.
Their plan is to build 14 apartments within the existing structure, which would make up about 9,000 square feet. With the remaining 5,000 square feet of the bottom floor, they plan to develop a commercial space for a restaurant. The development has been dubbed Speed’s Uptown Lofts. The adjacent property to the north contains an old railroad building that also is derelict, Richards said. It will be demolished and the area will be turned into a parking lot for residents and customers of Speed’s Uptown Lofts.
Such a development will require significant abatement, demolition and renovation work. Interior work will include new plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) systems, walls, and doors. All entrances and windows will be replaced, and exterior repairs will include brick, facade, and roof improvements. Estimated investment to complete the work is around $3 million.
“It seemed a bit of a stretch,” Richards said about their plan. “For us it seemed like an enormously expensive undertaking. But we pushed on. There is a huge need for housing in Cadillac ... it seemed like this was something we should go down the well and see if it was possible to do.”
Richards said the development’s residential component will cater to the “missing middle,” which he described as people who don’t quality for low-income housing assistance but also don’t make enough to afford extremely high-end housing.
“It’s not going to be the biggest money-maker we have,” Richards said. “But I think this is a going to be a very important project for Cadillac.”
Because rental revenues will not be adequate to cover the cost of reconstructing the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized.
To assist in the redevelopment, council approved a brownfield tax increment finance plan, which will reimburse lead and asbestos abatement, demolition and infrastructure costs through the capture of increased taxes generated by the private investment. Eligible activity costs are estimated at $386,036.
Council also approved an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement on the property. The OPRA will freeze the value of the building for local taxes for 12 years but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities.
Mac McClelland, brownfield consultant with Otwell Mawby P.C., said base taxes on the property, if left undeveloped, would be about $5,000 a year. Under the new development plan, McClelland said annual property taxes will increase to $42,000 after the OPRA and other financing incentives expire.
While council’s approval of the redevelopment incentives don’t guarantee that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will sign off on the plan, McClelland said based on conversations he’s had with state officials, it is his understanding that they are fully supportive of the project, which bodes well for eventual approval of the tax capture mechanisms.
Assuming the funding pieces fall into place in a timely manner, Richards said he’d like to begin construction in the spring, with the structure finished and leased out within about 12 months after that. Like McClelland, Richards said he was optimistic the state would get behind the project.
“We’ve had a lot of meetings with the state,” Richards said. “They’re excited about it. Frankly, they’re very excited about Cadillac.”
The redevelopment is expected create 10 full-time jobs at an average hourly rate of $16.50 per hour and result in the creation and/or retention of 50 temporary construction-related jobs.
