CADILLAC — A couple of residents recently approached the Cadillac City Council with concerns about student pick-up zones near two elementary schools, along with flooding damage to a home caused by recent storms.
Amanda Siggins told council that she has witnessed vehicles parked along the streets near Franklin and Lincoln schools around the time that parents come to pick up their children.
She said this causes a lot of congestion and makes it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians, particularly near the intersection of Lester and Stimson streets, and Ayer and Wheeler streets.
When vehicles are parked in front of homes along the street during pick-up times, other motorists have to drive around them. On one occasion, Siggins said she witnessed a woman pushing her baby in a stroller almost get struck by a vehicle that didn’t see them because of the congestion.
Siggins also mentioned the intersection of Division Street and Leeson Avenue, which she said can be confusing to motorists, especially when school buses are traveling through the area. She added that this intersection was the location of a recent collision between a school bus and another vehicle.
Siggins asked council if it was possible to put up “No day-time parking” signs on streets near the schools in question, along with a four-way stop at the intersection of Division and Leeson to slow down traffic.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said he would talk to the city’s traffic engineer to find out what they could do with parking around the schools.
Being a parent, Peccia commented that he knows firsthand how congested these areas can become. He said unfortunately this is one of the “dirty details” of street design around schools, in that there typically isn’t enough off-street space to allow parents to park close enough to pick their kids up.
Peccia said he also would talk to Cadillac Area Public Schools officials to find out if there was some “modicum of improvements” they could make.
As for the Division Street intersection with Leeson Avenue, Peccia said since this is considered a major thoroughfare, it might not be safe to add a four-way stop there. He added, however, that this is pure speculation, as he’s not a street engineer, and said he would talk to the relevant experts to find out one way or the other.
Another resident who recently approached council about a concern was Howard Heuker, who lives on Bremer Street.
Heuker said he’s had serious flooding problems at the home since he purchased it, especially after storms and heavy rain.
“I get 2 feet of water in the backyard,” Heuker said. “It happens every time it rains. My car was flooded out. Everything I own was flooded out. The foundation of my house has gone out. I can hardly live in the house because of the stink from the sewer and the flies.”
Heuker asked for financial relief from the city, as he believes the problem could have something to do with a faulty sewer line or other infrastructure issue. He also asked whether he should hire a lawyer in the event the issue can’t be resolved.
Peccia said the utilities department and city engineers are well aware of the flooding on Bremer, along with other parts of the city following a powerful late-summer storm several weeks ago.
He said the storm was so “supercharged” that the rain waters were blowing off sewer lid covers throughout the city, even at the top of the hill near the water tower, where there typically aren’t those kinds of pressures.
Peccia added that the city has received an insurance claim regarding the flooding on Bremer Street. He told Heuker that he didn’t know the status of the claim, which likely was still being processed.
As for his question about hiring an attorney, Peccia said he couldn’t give legal advice and suggested Heuker sit tight until the insurance claim is processed.
