Cadillac council may soon revisit proposal to add snowmobile trails into downtown areas

CADILLAC — Following the receipt of a number of petitions from residents, business owners and snowmobilers, the Cadillac City Council may revisit a proposal to create snowmobile routes into the downtown area.
More than 20 people have signed statements in support of the proposal, which was tabled last month after council members said they were contacted by a number of constituents who were concerned about the plan.
Earlier this year, the Community Development Department was asked to evaluate potential snowmobile routes into the downtown and to the specific businesses of G and D Pizza and the Willow Market and Meats.
In a presentation of the proposal, Community Development Director John Wallace outlined several potential routes that would bring snowmobiles closer to the downtown businesses, some branching off from a grassy path adjacent to the White Pine Trail, others originating at the city dock on Lake Cadillac, and others formed through a combination of both starting points.
One of the proposal supporters, Jason Towers, operator of Willow Market and Meats, collected the petitions and presented them to council recently.
“I worked on approaching other businesses in the south end, predominantly, restaurants and stuff, seeing what their feedback was on wanting snowmobile trails (in) town, and had a lot of good responses of people who were for it, and did for residents as well, and submitted those to you guys,” Towers said. “I’m asking that you’ll put some weight into getting that done.”
Council member Stephen King also has asked that the matter be revisited during a future council meeting, and added that some of the concerns people initially had may be due to a misconception.
“The majority of my calls ... the concern was that the proposed route went down the White Pine Trail,” King said. “When I was able to show them on the map that it does not go down the White Pine Trail, every one of the calls said then, well, our objection is withdrawn, we just didn’t want to see the White Pine Trail get affected.”
King asked Wallace if he could amend the maps of the proposed routes to clearly indicate that the southern entry into the city doesn’t go along the White Pine Trail.
King said the other concern he heard was about noise from snowmobiles as they entered the downtown area. He said that objection also was withdrawn when he pointed out that snowmobiles would have to go 25 mph in those areas, and at that speed, snowmobiles don’t make as much noise.
“I think it’s a very important economic decision for us to take action on,” King said.
Mayor Carla Filkins asked if it would be possible to hold a public hearing during a future council meeting to get additional feedback from the community about the proposal. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia confirmed that is something council could do.
Also on Monday, council approved the sale of property at 514 Wright St. to the Cadillac Industrial Fund.
Redevelopment of the site has been ongoing since the Mitchell Corp. building burned to the ground in 2013. Through an agreement with Consumers Energy, part of that site now is a solar garden, while the remaining portions remain undeveloped.
As part of the agreement to sell the property, the Cadillac Industrial Fund has agreed to pay the city 10% of net proceeds from a subsequent sale of the site.
Peccia said these sale conditions were stipulated in a 2020 redevelopment agreement for the site, which was owned by the city by default after it failed to sell at a Wexford County salvage auction.
Before voting on the sale, council member Bryan Elenbaas asked about the details of the subsequent sale by the industrial fund to another party, in particular if this was connected to the development of an industrial marijuana grow operation in town. Elenbaas, who lives near Wright Street, has previously said he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for such an operation to be built next to a residential neighborhood.
Peccia said that the site could potentially be sold to a marijuana grow operation but added that nothing has been confirmed at this point.
“It’s possible but certainly not definitive,” Peccia said.
Council voted 4-1 to sell the property to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, with Elenbaas voting against the motion.
On Monday, council also voted to set multiple public hearings related to a $4.6 million redevelopment plan for the former Northwood Hotel.
According to a Cadillac City Council communication included in the agenda packet, Val Vista RV Park, LLC are redeveloping the former Northwood Hotel and adjacent property into a residential/commercial project.
Because revenues from rental revenues are not adequate to cover the cost of reconstructing the building, in addition to the level of operating costs, the project will only proceed if economic development tools and incentives available to the city are utilized, according to council documents.
A brownfield plan has been prepared to facilitate the development by reimbursing lead and asbestos abatement, selective demolition and public infrastructure improvements along Harris Street. Eligible activity costs are estimated at $504,210.
The project also includes an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act local tax abatement that will freeze the value of building for local taxes for 12 years, but will provide for capture of state taxes to reimburse brownfield eligible activities. OPRA was used for the redevelopment of the Cobbs-Mitchell and former Speed’s Automotive building and is comparable to the Commercial Redevelopment Act and Commercial Rehabilitation Act abatements that have been established and previously used on other projects in the city, council documents indicate.
Council set public hearings for the brownfield and OPRA plans for April 18.
Also on Monday, council approved the “exhibition” driving ordinance amendment tabled during its last meeting.
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka described the amendment as a less severe option for citing people who drive in a reckless or careless way.
Typically, Ottjepka said they cite people for “reckless” driving and “careless” driving if they are observed violating the ordinance in at least two or three ways, for instance, by rapidly accelerating, fishtailing and swaying a vehicle from side to side.
By having this additional option available, the city would be able to cite someone if they violate only one of the acts.
Ottjepka said that the intention of the code change was to give officers the ability to issue offenders a lesser citation — one that didn’t add points to their license or increase their insurance rates.
When it came to the question of whether or not the proposed code change actually achieved this objective, however, it wasn’t immediately clear. Ottjepka said he modeled the proposal based on one that was implemented in another Michigan city and did not know if it added points to the offender’s license or not.
If it did add points, council member King said he wouldn’t support passing the code change, as it would be duplicating a law already on the books and wouldn’t actually make the city’s citation any less severe.
According to the council communication regarding Monday’s agenda, “an updated copy of the ordinance is attached and specifically identifies this violation as a zero-point violation.”
With the uncertainty regarding the severity of the penalty resolved, King commented before the council vote that he thought the ordinance “gives public safety a great tool and doesn’t punish people inordinately.”
Council unanimously approved the ordinance.
