CADILLAC — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Cadillac City Council to be held today was canceled.
According to the city’s website, the meeting was canceled “due to a lack of quorum and the inability to meet electronically.”
Council normally meets on Mondays but didn’t this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Council also didn’t meet earlier this month due to proximity to the holidays.
Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.
