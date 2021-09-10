Cadillac council streamlines fee structure for operation of food trucks

CADILLAC — The success of a new Cadillac business has led to changes in the fee structure for operating a food truck in town.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia on Tuesday told city council that the owners of Long Road Distillers, who have been doing very well for themselves since opening up several months ago, approached city officials with a request to streamline the fees for transient merchants.
Long Road Distillers hosts a number of local food trucks and the fees associated with these types of retail operations go toward city safety inspections.
After discussing the fees with the owner of Long Road Distillers, Peccia said staff recommended the fees be changed to $50 per week and $100 per month.
Peccia also suggested council consider making the fee the same for operations using a motor. Currently, there are two different fee schedules for those with a motor and those without.
Finally, Peccia said they also came up with the idea of creating a $1,000 yearly fee that can be purchased by the property owner that hosts the food trucks.
Council member Stephen King said he thought this was a good idea, since food truck operators wouldn’t have to go through the city anymore if property owners obtained the yearly license themselves. He added that the $1,000 fee would cover city inspection costs for trucks brought in by property owners and would enable those owners to entice vendors who might otherwise not be interested in paying the fee.
“It would be way more seamless for businesses,” council member Tiyi Schippers agreed.
Council voted in unanimous approval of the new weekly and monthly fees, the new yearly fee, and making the fees the same for motor propelled and non-motor-propelled operations.
