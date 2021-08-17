Cadillac council takes action to address vehicle shortage at police department

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department since March has been waiting for the arrival of two new patrol cruisers.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they’ve been informed that the delays are due to supply chain and raw material disruptions caused by pandemic, along with staffing problems at manufacturing companies.
The department’s vehicle shortage was exacerbated recently following the filling of the detective position and reassignment of the public safety director’s unmarked car, which now serves as the detective’s vehicle.
While they’re confident that the two vehicles ordered back in March will arrive at some point, Peccia said something needs to be done in the interim to bring the department’s fleet inventory up to snuff.
“It’s important we get on the ball right away,” Peccia said.
To alleviate the shortage until the new vehicles arrive, city staff explored the purchase of a used SUV-type utility vehicle from local dealers. These vehicles were approximately three years old with low mileage but were selling for $35,000 or more, according to council documents.
City staff also reached out to dealers that were available through the MiDEAL state purchasing contract. Peccia said MiDEAL is able to get “untouchable” pricing on vehicles sold to municipalities.
“We wouldn’t be able to get that same cost,” Peccia said.
One of MiDEAL dealers responded that they would have a vehicle that meets the city’s requirements available by the end of August. This was a brand new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that is available for $33,509.
In addition, because of the lead time involved in the delivery of new police patrol vehicles, and the current condition of the fleet due to the delayed delivery times for new vehicles, the police department also asked council for authorization to order an additional patrol vehicle.
“The city is awaiting a response from Signature Ford, the winning bidder in March, to find out the current pricing and availability of new models,” council documents read. “However, authorization to order a third vehicle is being sought at this time.” In March, Signature Ford submitted the winning bid of $69,730 for the two Ford Police Utility Interceptors that have not yet arrived.
The action recommended by city staff to council was to waive competitive bidding and purchase the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee for $33,509; this would serve as the public safety director’s vehicle. Peccia said waiving competitive bidding would be “cleaner” from a process point of view.
City staff also recommended a third Ford Utility Police Interceptor be ordered from Signature Ford.
Council unanimously approved both staff recommendations.
Funds currently are available in the fiscal year 2022 budget in the general fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.