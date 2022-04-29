Cadillac council to consider 3% increase in water, sewer rates

CADILLAC — Hoping to avoid painfully large increases in water and sewer rates in the future, the Cadillac City Council on Monday will discuss setting a public hearing on a 3% increase for the coming fiscal year.
According to council documents, the rate hikes are necessary to keep up with the cost of maintaining water and sewer infrastructure, complete the city’s new well field off 44 Road and pay for an estimated $918,500 in capital improvement projects.
During a budget work session in March, director of finance Owen Roberts commented that small, incremental increases every year are much easier for taxpayers to swallow than big, sudden rate hikes passed less frequently.
This happened a few years ago, when council approved a 10% water rate increase in 2020 followed by a 7.5% increase a year later. For several years prior to that, the city had only approved a few small rate increases, and no increases in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
During the work session, director of utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they’ve been steadily losing revenue over the years as more people switch to energy efficient appliances and other green technologies.
“I’m an environmentalist but it does hurt use when people use less water,” said Dietlin, who added that while people using less water does have a small positive impact on the amount of wear and tear done to water and sewer infrastructure, it isn’t enough to offset the loss in revenue from decreased use.
“I still have the same (amount) of infrastructure to maintain,” Dietlin said.
Even with the proposed increase factored in, council documents indicate that rates in the city still rank among the lowest in the state for municipalities of a similar size as Cadillac.
Council on Monday may vote to set a public hearing on the proposed rate increases for May 16.
Also on Monday, council will discuss setting a public hearing for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Total budgeted revenues of city-wide operations are projected to be $20.5 million while planned expenditures are $22.1 million. The city is in the red for the year by about $1.6 million, almost exclusively due to the spending down of capital improvement bond proceeds received in 2020, which bled over into the current fiscal year.
Of the $7,721,900 in general fund dollars projected to be spent in fiscal year 2022-2023, funding for police department operations takes up the biggest chunk, at $2,273,000, followed by the fire department at $1,600,900, and public works at $1,106,300.
Other major expenditures include $378,100 for financial services, $368,000 for city clerk/treasurer department, $355,100 for the city complex, $332,300 for the office of the city manager, $397,000 for culture and recreation services, $303,000 for economic development and assistance, $200,000 for legal services, $99,200 for intergovernmental costs, $144,000 for assessing services, $55,000 for legislative costs, $19,000 for code enforcement, and $16,000 for election services.
While city finances are looking good right now, Roberts said there are some challenges and uncertainties on the horizon, including an impending Headlee rollback and rising inflation.
Roberts said inflation is a “red flag” and could lead to substantial costs for the city, especially relating to fuel expenditures and cost-of-living pay increases for employees. Roberts said one measure to help city staff offset rising inflationary costs is to pay them a “one-time-premium” at the beginning of the year. The proposed budget also recommends a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.75-3.5% for all union and nonunion employees.
With the housing market going crazy right now, Roberts said another hit to the city’s budget will come from uncapped property tax values after home sales, triggering a Headlee rollback as the city’s perceived growth outstrips the rate of inflation. This will be the fourth time in five years that a rollback has occurred.
Roberts has coined a phrase to describe the impact that these rollbacks have on city coffers: they’re getting more tax revenues, it’s just “less more.” Roberts said it’s better than experiencing revenue loss but still not an ideal situation.
Council on Monday may vote to set a public hearing on the proposed budget for May 16.Another topic of council discussion Monday will be the removal and replacement of a screw pump, which is a critical component of the wastewater treatment system.
Competitive bids were solicited and staff have recommended that council award the contract to the lower bidder, Franklin Holwerda Company out of Wyoming, Michigan, in the amount of $287,000.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
