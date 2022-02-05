CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council is slated to discuss two roof maintenance projects costing nearly $300,000 during its meeting on Monday.
Council will consider recommendations from staff to repair the roof over the Cadillac Municipal Complex, in addition to the roof over the building used by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Chapin Street.
“The roof at the Cadillac Municipal Complex needs maintenance due to several sporadic leaks that continue to arise during the year,” reads a council communication in the online agenda packet. “Maintenance to the roof was last done 30 years ago in the early 1990s. The roof has held up well and is still in adequate condition for a coating solution instead of having to fully remove and replace the roof.”
As part of the bid process, the city requested pricing to perform a scan of the roof to identify any areas where water may have infiltrated through the surface and saturated the insulation.
The city received four bids back on the roof replacement and scan, and staff have recommended council award the contract to the lowest bidder, Kawkawlin Roofing Co. for $140,500. Funds for this project are available in the general fund.
The other roof in question is over the nearly 30-year-old facility at 120 W. Chapin Street.
Though the roof hasn’t experienced catastrophic failure in any areas, a council communication indicates the facility has experienced several issues with water and the repair contractor recommended full replacement.
As part of the bid on the repairs, the city requested pricing to replace any wood roof sheathing that needs to be replaced once the current shingles have been removed, to upgrade the roof warranty to a Certainteed 5-Star Warranty, and to cover the entire surface of the roof with Winterguard ice protection.
After receiving two bids on the project, city staff have recommended that the contract for the replacement of the roof be awarded to the lowest bidder, Cole Incorporated, for a total contract amount of $149,324 plus the costs of any required sheathing. Funds for this project are available in the building authority operating fund.
Also on Monday, council will consider a recommendation regarding the city’s Industrial Monitoring Program.
“The City was recently informed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) that the Industrial Monitoring Program needed to be updated,” reads a council communication in the agenda packet. “This program is used to monitor wastewater discharge from the industries in the City. The City recently released a request for bid for professional services to update the Industrial Monitoring Program.”
City staff have recommended that the contract for updating the Industrial Monitoring Program be awarded to Fleis and Vandenbrink in the amount of $32,000. Funds are available in the water and sewer fund. Once updated, the program will be codified in the City Code and forwarded to EGLE for their review and approval.
Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
