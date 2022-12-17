Cadillac council to consider ordinance imposing minimum distance between marijuana stores

CADILLAC — After rejecting two marijuana-related proposals at their last meeting, Cadillac City Council members today will be considering a third that would establish a minimum distance between recreational and medical marijuana businesses.
At their last meeting, council members unanimously rejected two proposed ordinance changes that would have removed the cap on the number of these types of establishments in the city.
Council also decided to table a vote on a third proposed ordinance change that would have established a minimum distance between retailers and provisioning centers of 2,284 feet.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said if council had decided to lift caps on medical and recreational marijuana stores, creating a distance requirement would eliminate the possibility that a flood of new marijuana retailers would be able to open up in town, while also allowing for an additional shop to open in Cadillac West, where there currently are none, and allowing for existing medical marijuana license holders to also do business as retail marijuana establishments — and vice versa.
While council members ultimately were not in favor of lifting caps at this time, they thought the proposal to establish minimum distances warranted further discussion.
Mayor Carla Filkins and council member Tiyi Schippers said they believed establishing minimum distances may be necessary in the event that a lawsuit at the state level could somehow nullify the permit caps established by the city. Council member Robert Engels agreed that the setbacks were an important conversation to have, although he thought they should be increased to at least 4,000 feet.
Also on Monday, council is slated to discuss and potentially approve a contract between the city and Cadillac Area Public Schools for Chestnut Street water main improvement cost sharing.
On Oct. 20, council awarded the contract for the Chestnut Street project to CJ’s Excavating for $192,996.75. According to council documents, at the time of the award, the city was optimistic that CAPS would share in the costs of this project because of the mutual benefit to both parties. The CAPS board recently approved an agreement to pay 50% of the costs of the project.
Council meets today at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
