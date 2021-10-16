CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council on Monday is expected to discuss the purchase of a state-of-the-art restraint system for officers that will give them another tool to apprehend suspects in a way that minimizes the use of force.
According to council documents, the police department has researched a new, less-than-lethal tool called the BolaWrap, and is requesting approval for the acquisition of 13 units.
The units will be assigned to four sergeants, eight patrol officers, and one school resource officer.
“The system uses small hooks around a cord that when deployed, wraps around extremities,” council document state. “The hooks are designed to prevent minor puncture wounds, and the wrapping makes it so extremities cannot be moved, yet there is still the ability for the person to brace themselves if they fall. Most importantly, utilization of this type of system falls much lower on the use of force continuum and is categorized similar to restraining with handcuffs. The primary purpose of deploying this system would be to prevent events from escalating to the point where a higher level of force is required.”
Other benefits of using the BolaWrap include the following: they do not work by inflicting pain to the suspect; they can be used on subjects where other force options may not be adequate or appropriate (i.e., mentally ill, elderly subjects); and there is a larger area to target for deployment — entire leg area (optimal from knees down) as well as arms (optimal from elbows down).
The cost for 13 units is $16,272.50 and acquisition is only available through a regional distributor, Vance’s Law Enforcement. Staff have recommended to council that competitive bidding be waived due to Vance’s Law Enforcement being a sole source available to acquire the units.
Funds for the purchase are available in the general fund.
Also on Monday, council is expected to consider a recommendation to purchase a new HVAC system for the building used by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
The city owns the office building located at 120 W. Chapin St. that is currently rented to EGLE under a lease that runs through 2037.
See Cadillac council on A3
CadiThis building is now over 25 years old, and the mechanical systems need to be upgraded, according to council documents. The control system is obsolete, and parts are difficult if not impossible to find to make repairs. The cooling system has been experiencing regular and catastrophic failures throughout the summer of 2021.
City staff consulted a mechanical engineering firm to perform an analysis of the systems and they recommended a project to replace these systems.
Bids were recently released for this project and the recommendation from the mechanical engineering firm, Nealis Engineering, is to award the bid to the lowest bidder, Top Notch Heating, Cooling, and Geothermal for $257,800.
Staff also recommended that a 10% contingency be authorized for the project for unexpected scope changes to the project.
Funds for this project are available in the building authority operating fund.
Council on Monday also will hold a public hearing on a proposal to transfer property in the industrial park to Cadillac Renewable Energy.
In 1994, the city and the Cadillac Local Development Finance Authority entered into an agreement with Beaver Michigan Associates Limited Partnership to supply the company with water from a well on property within the Harry Vanderjagt Industrial Park.
When the agreement expires on Oct. 31, it was stipulated the city and LDFA may transfer the well property to Beaver, which is now Cadillac Renewable Energy.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia told council last month that staff have reviewed the option of transferring the well property to Cadillac Renewable Energy and they believe doing so would be beneficial for the city.
The city currently has an employee working five hours a week maintaining the well. By transferring the property, Cadillac Renewable Energy would provide this upkeep themselves and the city employee would be freed up to perform other duties.
In addition, Peccia said transferring the well also would benefit the city in the amount they’re able to charge Cadillac Renewable Energy per 100 cubic feet of water; under the current arrangement developed in the 1990s, the company pays a fraction of what other users pay.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.