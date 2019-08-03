Cadillac council to host special meeting at The Market

CADILLAC — Cadillac City Council will have a change of scenery at its Monday meeting.
Instead of having its meeting at the Cadillac Municipal Complex as usual, the city council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at The Market in downtown Cadillac.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said they have talked about having the meeting there on-and-off informally for a while and logistics started coming together for it last week.
He said the city of Cadillac is very proud to show off The Market, a multi-purpose facility that can be home to a variety of uses like farmers' markets and events like the motorcycle show and Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s anniversary reception.
“We figured it would be nice to show off one of our new placemaking facilities,‘ he said.
Peccia said the public can come to any meeting, but by having the August meeting there it would give the facility additional exposure and would get the council out into the public.
The city does have signs posted around city hall stating the change in location and a regular city council meeting agenda is scheduled. There are no scheduled public hearings for the meeting, as there would have been logistical issues with advanced notices, Peccia said.
There will be tables and chairs there and the council and the staff will be all set up. A music stand will serve as a podium and there will be microphones to amplify sound.
They will get it as close to the creature comforts of the city hall as possible, Peccia said.
“We’re really happy to be locating our meeting there in August,‘ he said. “Hopefully the weather will hold.‘
Some items on the council’s agenda for that night include the introduction of a police officer, discussion of Michigan medical and recreational marijuana, and an ordinance vacating a portion of 10th Street and reserving a public utility easement in favor of the city of Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.