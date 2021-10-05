Cadillac council votes to settle lawsuit alleging excessive force by officer against teenager

CADILLAC — Following a closed session discussion Monday night, the Cadillac City Council agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the father of a teen who was injured last year in an incident involving Cadillac police officers.
In a March 30 incident caught on body camera, police apparently tackled a teen who did not stop when officers ordered him to (the teen appeared to be wearing in-ear headphones). The tackle appeared to injure the teen, who began screaming after he hit the ground.
In a subsequent news conference, Donald Cubitt, the boy’s father, told reporters he wanted the officers involved held accountable.
The family filed suit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The lawsuit alleged that police violated the teenager’s fourth amendment (search and seizure) 14th amendment (equal protection and due process) constitutional rights.
Additionally, the lawsuit claimed that police officers dislocated the teenager’s hip.
The family also sought damages. While court documents indicated they were asking for $75,000 each for several claims, that is merely statutory language “necessary to be stated in every Federal Court Complaint to satisfy jurisdiction in Federal Court.”
At the time the lawsuit was filed, the city issued a statement calling the action “baseless and without merit.”
“The officers’ actions were both appropriate and lawful and the City will vigorously defend the Police Department and the actions of both officers, which were captured on body worn video cameras,” read the statement issued by the city after the lawsuit was filed.
Following the council decision to settle the lawsuit on Monday, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia issued another statement regarding the case. It reads as follows:
“The city’s insurance company made a business decision to settle the dispute to avoid the costs and uncertainty of litigation, and the city of Cadillac and Donald W. Cubitt now have, pursuant to city council’s approval, settled all litigation related to Cubitt v City of Cadillac ... Not accepting the city’s insurance carrier’s recommendation could result in limited coverage, which would not be in the city’s best interest.
“Cubitt filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the city of Cadillac, the city of Cadillac police department and two city of Cadillac police officers in their individual and official capacities seeking damages related to a March 2020 arrest of Cubitt’s minor son, Donald B. Cubitt.
“Under the settlement, Cubitt has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. The city has denied any wrongdoing and settlement does not constitute an admission of liability.”
The amount of the settlement was not released at the meeting. Peccia said this information will be made available to the public once the insurance paperwork is finalized.
After the meeting, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said he didn’t have any additional comment to offer on the case other than to reaffirm that the settlement was not an admission that the officers did anything wrong.
The Cadillac News will be following up on this story to learn more about the settlement details.
