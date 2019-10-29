CADILLAC — Peter and Doreen Lanc are looking for some accountability, but most of all they just want reassurance that their neighborhood is safe.
After an incident over Labor Day weekend, the couple is still waiting for both.
It was Aug. 31 when their dog Sophie was mauled by a neighbor’s dog. The small Aussie-Doodle is lucky to be alive, according to her owners. She received major lacerations to her body including one so bad it ripped her skin away from her flesh on her back leaving a huge flap of loose skin. That flap eventually died and had to be removed, according to the Lancs.
For the next month after the Aug. 31 incident, the Lancs had to take Sophie to the veterinarian every day. Eventually, once she started to heal, Sophie only had to go every other day to have her bandages changed. That will continue until she is completely healed.
Peter said he views Sophie as well as their other two Australia Shepherd-poodle mixes, Charlie and Scottie, like family. He said when it comes to owning the dog there is a responsibility that comes with it. In his opinion, that means making sure the dog is trained and obedient.
“Dogs are part of many families but there is a responsibility, like with any family member, that you bring them up responsibly,‘ Peter said. “If a child is being mean, then you have to tell them to stop. In the event of (an attack by your dog), you have a responsibility to help the dog avoid another incident like this.‘
The Lancs said they called Wexford County Animal Control regarding the situation and an officer came out and took a report.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he believes there is a fair amount of animal on animal attacks handled by animal control. He also said there are some reports of animals threatening a person. He said regardless of the type of incident, people should call 911. Dispatchers will then determine if animal control or law enforcement needs to be called out.
While Taylor said animal control gets reports of animal on animal attacks and/or animals threatening a person, they typically are not serious.
“These investigations can lead to a dog at large charge. It is a good reminder your dog needs to have its rabies shot and a dog license,‘ he said.
A dog at large charge means a dog is running around and is not on a leash, chain or lead. During September, Taylor said there were five dogs at large complaints filed. He said there were 95 total calls for service regarding animals in September compiled by the Michigan State Police, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Wexford County Animal Control and the Cadillac City Police Department.
These calls for service included a dog in a vehicle, dog at large, barking dogs, and dog bites. The dog bites were generated from District Health Department No. 10, which records people who were patients treated at the hospital. He said just because a call for service is requested, it doesn’t mean they all turn into active cases or have complaints filed.
A dog also can be deemed a dangerous animal but that is defined by state law.
According to Michigan Compiled Laws, a dangerous animal means a dog or other animal that bites or attacks a person, or a dog that bites or attacks and causes injury or death to another dog while the other dog is on the property or under the control of its owner. That, however, does not include an animal that bites or attacks a person who is knowingly trespassing on the property of its owner or an animal that bites or attacks a person who provokes or torments it.
It also does not include an animal that is responding in a manner that an ordinary and reasonable person would conclude was designed to protect a person if that person is engaged in a lawful activity or is the subject of an assault. It also doesn’t include livestock, including but not limited to cattle, swine, sheep, llamas, goats, bison, equine, poultry, and rabbits.
Wexford County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said when it comes to dangerous animal complaints there haven’t been any recently. It is a civil procedure and the prosecutor’s office has to file the complaint. If an animal is deemed dangerous, then it would be up to the court to decide if it needed to be destroyed. He also said the prosecutor’s office can request restitution but the court is typically not big on ordering that.
As a result, Wiggins said animal on animal types of cases typically end up in small claims court.
If a dog attacks a human, the process is the same but the court is more open to granting restitution, Wiggins said.
“I will say we have been fortunate because we don’t have many dog attacks,‘ he said. “Most of our dog cases are stray dogs.‘
Since he started working for the prosecutor’s office, Wiggins said he has looked into two dangerous animal cases but it didn’t meet the threshold so it never moved forward.
Missaukee County Prosecuting Attorney David DenHouten said during the past year there has only been one order to have an animal destroyed but that has yet to happen. Other than that, he said he has not seen an order to have an animal destroyed during the past year.
“Typically what our office will do is start a separate civil case seeking to declare the animal is dangerous but if it is the first complaint we will not seek for it to be euthanized,‘ he said. “I suppose it is possible (to seek the animal be euthanized on the first complaint) if there was a serious incident.‘
In September 2018, Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said during a six-month timeframe 10 dogs of various breeds were euthanized by the county after a court hearing in 77th District Court in front of Judge Peter Jaklevic. In each case the canines were deemed “dangerous animals.‘
If a dog is deemed to be a dangerous animal, Badovinac said the owner can face a misdemeanor, fines and be responsible for all the costs associated with the incident including but not limited to the care of the dog at the Osceola County Animal Shelter and its euthanization.
